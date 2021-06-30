Enteral Feeding Devices Market Worth USD 4,426.0 Million by 2027 at 5.3% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Enteral Feeding Devices Market Information by Product, Age Group, Indication, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is projected to cross USD 4,426.0 Million by 2027 at 5.3% CAGR.

Market Scope

The direct delivery of nutrients into the GIT (gastrointestinal tract) using a tube placed into the jejunum, duodenum, or stomach through the mouth, percutaneous route, or nose is called enteral feeding. Some important factors contributing to the rise of the enteral feeding market are the growing geriatric population and the rising burden of chronic diseases. The increasing preference of enteral nutrition over parenteral nutrition, and mounting cases of preterm births, can add to the upsurge of the enteral feeding devices market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases contributed nearly 60% of total reported deaths across the globe and about 46% of the worldwide burden of illness. Thus, the demand for the enteral feeding device market can earn high revenue in the years to come. On the contrary, complications associated with enteral feeding devices that include stringent reimbursement policies and inadvertent dislodgement of tubes can restrain the rise of the enteral feeding device market in the next five years. Technological advances in feeding pumps, such as; enhanced portable pump designs, can curb the risk of complications and contribute to the augmentation of the market.

Market Drives

The increase in demand for enteral feeding devices as hospital admissions increase is observed as a major cause that can prompt the market in the near future.

Market Restraints

Lack of effective healthcare infrastructure and expertise to handle devices can restrain the expansion of the enteral feeding device market in the foreseeable future.

Graphene Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the notable companies that are functioning in the enteral feeding device market are;

Medtronic plc

Cook Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Fresenius Kabi AG

Danone Nutricia

Nestlé

CONMED Corporation

Moog, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Vygon SA.

COVID 19 Analysis

The rise in cases of COVID 19 positive and the increase in number of people suffering from other disorders induced by COVID 19 are observed to increase the need for enteral feeding devices. The increase in sales of enteral feeding device market can add to the growth of the global market.

Market Segmentation

The segment study of the global enteral feeding devices market is based on age group, product, end-user, and indication.

The product-type based segments of the enteral feeding device market are enteral feeding pumps, enteral feeding tubes, administration sets, enteral syringes, and consumables. The segment of enteral feeding tubes is further sub-segmented into nasoenteric feeding tubes, enterostomy feeding tubes, and oroenteric feeding tubes. The segment of the enterostomy feeding tubes is sub-segmented into gastrostomy tubes, gastrojejunostomy tubes, and jejunostomy tubes. The nasoenteric feeding tube segment is sub-segmented into nasogastric feeding tubes, nasoduodenal feeding tubes, and nasojejunal feeding tubes. The segment of enteral feeding pumps is expected to earn high revenue for the global market throughout the forecast term owing to low risk of complications while feeding pumps. The availability of enhanced portable pump designs and the suriging adoption of pumps in home care settings and hospitals can add to the market's rise.

The age group-based segments of the market are adults and pediatrics.

The indication-based segments of the market are cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal diseases, hypermetabolism, and neurological disorders. The cancer segment is further sub-segmented into head & neck cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, and esophageal cancer.

The end-user-based segments of the enteral feeding market are hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and home care settings.

Regional Analysis:

According to the regional analysis, the Americas can spearhead the worldwide global enteral feeding devices market due to major market value participants and robust healthcare infrastructure. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and technological advancements in enteral feeding can prompt the market rise in the years to come. The growing demand for disposable and portable pumps from healthcare facilities as well as small peripheral laboratories can support the expansion of the market.

In Europe, the enteral feeding device market can thrive due to the high rate of adoption of enteral feeding pumps and the increasing number of radiotherapy procedures and reconstructive surgeries across the UK, France, and Germany.

In Asia-Pacific, the market can exhibit comparatively higher CAGR over the EU in the evaluation tenure due to the expansion of the geriatric population and the rise in malnutrition patients requiring effective nutrition therapy.

