The Law Offices of Hilda Sibrian: The Common Causes of Car Accidents in Houston and How to Recover Damages Owed

Houston, Texas, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 1.3 million vehicles in Houston (as of 2017, according to census data), there’s no denying that the roads can get crowed. With busy streets and highways comes aggravated drivers, distracted drivers, and those who simply don’t follow the U.S rules of the road.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, one person was injured every 2 minutes, and 1 crash reported every 58 seconds in Houston in 2018. Car accidents are all too common and can unfortunately be life changing or fatal.

The Law Offices of Hilda Sibrian , are experienced auto accident lawyers operating in Houston. They are contacted every single day by drivers who have been involved in crashes and need the help of a personal injury attorney , to ensure negligent drivers and insurance companies cover their role in providing for the injured and the families who have lost loved ones.

Below, The Law Offices of Hilda Sibrian outline the most common causes of car accidents in Houston, and offer their advice on how to recover damages owed:

Drunk or drugged driving

Did you know that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies every 53 minutes in car crashes involving alcohol? Alcohol or drugs severely reduce your reaction times and ability to make good driving decisions.

Distracted driving

There are many ways you can be distracted when driving, but perhaps the biggest culprit of all is using a mobile phone to text or browse the internet. This has become a major problem of the 21st century, and a leading cause of auto collisions.

Driver fatigue

Feeling tired and drowsy is categorically one of the greatest dangers to you and other drivers. These types of crashes tend to be more severe than others because when a driver falls asleep, very erratic lane drifting and variations of speed can occur.

Unsafe lane changes

If you drive on the highway daily, you’ll know how common it is to see drivers undercutting or making unsafe lane changes. Why so many drivers feel confident with such maneuvers is incomprehensible, and this type of risky driving commonly results in a wreck.

Speeding

Did you know that speeding is the leading cause of auto accidents in Texas? Whether it’s drivers in too much of a hurry, unsure of speed limits in other rural areas, or too confident in their skills, speeding can be deadly. If you’ve been injured because of a driver speeding, contact a top rated car accident lawyer .

Dangerous road conditions

When we talk of dangerous road conditions, we are talking about the road itself. Roads that are damaged, neglected, or in disrepair, can be serious safety hazards for even the most cautious of drivers, and can result in single vehicle or multi vehicle accidents.

Tailgating

We live hectic lives, and we want to get from one place to the other, but there is no excuse for tailgating. Driving too closely to another driver not only puts you at risk, but can make the other driver unnerved, impacting their ability to drive safely.

Failure to yield or obey traffic signs or lights

Another easily avoidable yet common cause of accidents is failing to yield or obey traffic signs or lights. You’d be surprised how often this can lead to serious auto wrecks, and an inability to follow these most basic of road rules is unfortunately common in Houston.

How to recover damages you may be owed

Not all drivers are honest with insurance agents and police officers when they talk about their actions after the accident. While the insurance company will conduct their own investigation to determine the cause of the collision, injured victims should also have an experienced personal injury attorney conduct an independent investigation.

If you suffered sever injuries, or if your loved one was killed in an accident in the Houston area, do not wait to act. Contact The Law Offices of Hilda Sibrian, to speak to their fully bilingual, Abogados de accidente de carro en Houston , Spanish-speaking staff, available 24/7 to walk you through your legal options and get you the car accident compensation and justice you deserve.

Remember, do not speak to an insurance adjuster until you have spoken with a car accident lawyer, as this may severely damage your chances of gaining compensation.

More information:

Contact the office of Houston’s personal injury lawyer Hilda Sibrian today to fully experience how we put you and your needs before all else. Our professionals understand what you’re going through and can help you find peace of mind in these difficult times. Schedule a no-risk consultation today or read their Houston car accident lawyer reviews . Learn more via the website.

https://thenewsfront.com/the-law-offices-of-hilda-sibrian-the-common-causes-of-car-accidents-in-houston-and-how-to-recover-damages-owed/