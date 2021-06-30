EmiSwap Launches $ESW Tokens on Ignition, MANTRA DAO and Internal Launchpad

Dubai, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - EmiSwap (https://emiswap.com), the first community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) to provide high rewards for liquidity providers (LPs), today announced a partnership in listing $ESW utility governance tokens on Ignition PAID Network and MANTRA DAO’s Zendit. In addition, the DeFi paragon will launch its own launchpad functionality on the EmiSwap website. Built on a multi-project-driven DAO system, EmiSwap features a multi-blockchain interoperability, a distribution of all DAO fees, and an NFT-based community loyalty program.



IDO details are as follows*:



MANTRA DAO: MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance. Zendit is a popular platform on MANTRA DAO that employs a decentralized fixed swapping protocol which has many advantages such as providing transparency on the number of tokens offered during a token launch as well a neutralized risk of bad actors artificially inflating the token price and then dumping.

Date : 29 - 6 - 2021

Raise Amount: $150,000 USD

Ignition, PAID Network: PAID Network is building the world's first borderless SMART Agreement DApp for all business needs. Ignition properly vets and selects only top-tier cutting-edge projects. The platform is trusted to bring quality projects, fixed swaps, and equitable lottery participation to the massive PAID community.

Date: 30 - 6 - 2021

Raise Amount: $300,000 USD

EmiSwap successfully raised $100,000 USD on June 28 soon after the IDO kicked off on its Internal Launchpad. Following the launchpad sales, EmiSwap will launch on a chain of widely accessible CEXs and DEXs and implement farming and staking options for $ESW tokens.

EmiSwap is the EmiDAO alliance's inaugural venture, and its members are constantly engaged in its management and support. An investment fund focused on developing blockchain companies is part of the EmiDAO alliance, Alpha Sigma Capital; a top cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and liquidity, DigiFinex Exchange; an exchange with 2.1 million global users and over 300 cryptocurrencies listed, Bitmart Exchange; the first decentralized financial project that distributes all its revenue among stakeholders, Emirex Exchange; an all-in-one and open-source white-label exchange solution that lets anyone run a complete crypto trading platform, HollaEx Exchange; a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange and financial services company working in areas including media, social, mining, digital asset management, markets and research, IDCM Exchange, and a global banking platform that is integrating its services of eKYC, AML, whitelist-as-a-service, and fiat-in/out ramps, Everest Group.

For more information, please visit EmiSwap’s official Website and Medium.

*Dear users, as DeFi is still a fresh space that’s expanding by the hour, constant updates and small changes are part of the adventure. Therefore, please bear in mind that EmiSwap may add more launchpads to the list! Furthermore, launchpad users on EmiSwap may have to undergo a standard KYC (Know-Your-Customer) procedure to later withdraw their $ESW tokens. We are grateful for your cooperation in making DeFi a safer place!

Please note that users from the following countries are unfortunately restricted from joining $ESW launchpad sales, for the time being, they are: The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Liberia, Myanmar, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and the USA.





About EmiSwap

EmiSwap (https://emiswap.com) is the first community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides high rewards for liquidity providers (LPs) and offers 100% compensation for Ethereum’s transaction fees in $ESW governance tokens. EmiSwap is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in which $ESW token holders vote to govern the developments of the platform. Participants will be rewarded daily based on their trade volume and will have exclusive opportunities to collect EmiSwap’s limited edition NFT cards. EmiSwap is the first project in the EmiDAO alliance which includes Alpha Sigma Capital, DigiFinex Exchange, Bitmart Exchange, Emirex Exchange, HollaEx Exchange, IDCM Exchange, and Everest Group.

