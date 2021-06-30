The Tea Spot Streamlines Its Canadian Ecommerce Sales, Offers Special Discount Through July in Honor of Canada Day

BOULDER, Colo., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Canada Day on July 1, The Tea Spot is expanding and enhancing its sales operations into Canada with streamlined direct-to-consumer sales processes – including door-to-door tracking, fast shipping via UPS Worldwide Economy, duties/taxes paid upfront, and an enhanced online experience to accommodate regional customers. The Tea Spot is a leading producer of handcrafted whole leaf teas and Steepware®, and the company donates 10 percent of all profits in-kind to cancer survivors and community wellness programs.



In honor of Canada Day and its streamlined customer shipping, The Tea Spot will offer 20 percent off first-time customer orders shipping to Canada from July 1 to July 31. Use promo code CANADA.

On average, eight cups of tea are consumed per person in Canada, according to the Tea and Herbal Association of Canada. And 55 percent of Canadians drink tea at least once a week, while 54 percent of Canadians drink tea for comfort.

Jessica Kochik, CMO, The Tea Spot, said, “While we’ve always shipped our teas and Steepware® to our Canadian customers, the shipping process and delivery time was not ideal. Now, with our updated sales and delivery procedures, Canadian tea drinkers can enjoy their teatime – as well as all the wellness benefits of tea – a lot sooner. Whether it’s a kick to get you going in the morning or just a small escape from the stress of the day, The Tea Spot offers a handcrafted tea that’s perfect for every moment.”

The Tea Spot Founder and CEO Maria Uspenski, author of Cancer Hates Tea , noted, “Since the beginning of the pandemic, more consumers in Canada and the U.S. have discovered the world of tea – from loose leaf teas and functional teas, to herbals, botanicals and more. They’re also discovering the health benefits of tea and the calming aspects. Of course, we look forward to better serving our current customers in Canada, as well as connecting with new tea drinkers across the country.”

To learn more about The Tea Spot’s premium, award-winning loose tea blends and Steepware®, visit https://theteaspot.com or email sales@theteaspot.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/267d804f-cacf-4f49-bd43-831078f1e979