Perfusio™ Expands Management Team with Addition of Jay Tawil to Fuel Business Growth and Joffre Alvarez to Head Up Operations

Greenville, NC, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfusio™ Corp, a medical device company pioneering real-time visualization of perfusion and blood flow through its Certes™ surgical imaging technology, has added Jay Tawil as Vice President of Sales & Business Development and Joffre Alvarez, MBA as Director of Operations. This leadership team expansion will support the company’s efforts to enhance operations and rapidly accelerate adoption of Certes technology throughout the US in numerous clinical practice areas including plastic and reconstructive surgery, GI-colorectal resections, vascular surgery, wound care, and more.

Mr. Tawil joins Perfusio’s team with more than 25 years of experience in sales and business development in the medical device industry. Through his broad experience in tissue regeneration, soft tissue repair, biologic tissue products, medical instruments, and imaging technologies, he has developed a creative approach to commercializing new technologies in the medical device market. Most recently, Mr. Tawil served as the Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Corius Tissue Regeneration, part of Medline Industries Inc. Tawil enters this role with a successful history in sales force leadership that brings new products to the forefront of clinical practice.

Mr. Alvarez has enjoyed a distinguished career and brings expertise in engineering operations and leadership in medical device product and service development for patients and physicians in multiple healthcare specialties. Prior to joining Perfusio, he was Senior Director of Engineering Operations and Quality at BIONIK, Inc., a global rehabilitation robotics manufacturer with data-driven robotic-assisted therapy solutions for patients with neurological impairments. Before that, he spent more than a decade at Olympus Surgical Technologies America, where he managed cross-functional engineering teams and led operations and value stream initiatives for products in urology, gynecology, ENT, and general surgery markets.

“The deep experience and knowledge that Jay and Joffre bring to the table will further strengthen our ability to aggressively scale up and penetrate critical surgical practice areas where Certes can have a significant impact,” commented Perfusio’s CEO, Monte B. Tucker. “We are delighted to welcome them to the team.”

About Perfusio™ Corp and Certes™

Perfusio Corp is a Greenville, North Carolina-based medical device company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative and transformational platform technologies for non-invasive surgical imaging. FDA-cleared in 2019 as iCertainty™, Certes™ by Perfusio allows surgeons to see real-time perfusion and blood flow beyond the human eye and visible light spectrum using a proprietary combination of multi-spectral imaging and laser speckle contrast analytics. With Certes, the surgeon has immediate visual access to determine whether adequate perfusion and blood flow are present. Since dyes, surrogates, and ionizing radiation are not used, imaging can be repeated as often as needed before, during, and after the procedure. With this new knowledge, surgeons identify and fix problems, avoid potential complications, and improve patient outcomes. Documentation survives the procedure using a cloud-based image repository for benchmarking, post-surgical review, future machine learning, and analysis with predictive analytics. Perfusio holds an exclusive license to 14 patents surrounding its technology, with more than 20 additional patents under review.

###

Attachments