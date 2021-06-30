Zipline Raises $250 Million to Scale World’s Largest Automated On-Demand Delivery Service

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global leader in instant logistics, Zipline , today announced $250 million in new funding, bringing the company’s valuation to $2.75 billion. Zipline designs, manufactures and operates the world’s largest automated on-demand delivery service. The new financing will enable Zipline to continue advancing its integrated service, including its autonomy platform, aircraft, fulfillment systems, and operations. The funding will also fuel continued expansion into new industries and geographies, transforming systems like healthcare and commerce with instant logistics.



The new funding comes after a year of record company growth during which Zipline accelerated all aspects of its global business, including:



Expanded its service hours in Rwanda to offer the first 24/7 autonomous delivery service in the world

Signed a partnership with the Ministry of Health in Ghana to scale to four additional distribution centers that will cover 24 million people—90% of the country’s population

Helped its partners in the US and in Africa respond quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and PPE in Ghana and transporting PPE in North Carolina with Novant Health

Signed new partnerships with Nigeria’s Kaduna and Cross River States to deliver medical supplies, including vaccines, blood and medicines

Entered Japan through a first-of-its-kind strategic operational partnership with Toyota Group

Announced a partnership with Walmart to bring on-demand delivery of health and wellness products to the U.S.

Partnered with Pfizer to design and test an end-to-end delivery solution to safely, efficiently, and equitably deliver all COVID-19 vaccines in countries where Zipline operates

Surpassed ten million autonomous miles flown, two million vaccine doses distributed and 150,000 commercial deliveries completed

“At Zipline, our mission is to create the first logistics company that serves all humans equally. Around the world, our partners are reimagining how patients access care with fast, reliable on-demand delivery,” said Keller Rinaudo, founder and CEO at Zipline. “Together, we have completed hundreds of thousands of deliveries of blood, medicines and vaccines, and today Zipline makes a commercial delivery every four minutes. In the past year, we have seen major growth in every market, including the U.S., and we’re continuing to build on our proven track record and technology to bring instant logistics to more partners, communities and people.”

New investors Fidelity, Intercorp, Emerging Capital Partners and Reinvent Capital participated in the round alongside existing investors including Baillie Gifford, Temasek, and Katalyst Ventures.

“Zipline’s delivery service has transformed national health systems and expanded access to care for millions of people,” said Tom Slater, head of US equities team at Baillie Gifford. “With Zipline, we can imagine a world in which anyone could have access to anything in a matter of minutes. The team has created the first automated logistics infrastructure that can support instant delivery at scale and is now rapidly expanding to serve more people and tap into the surging demand for the service around the world.”

About Zipline

Zipline is the global instant logistics leader. Our purpose is to inspire possibility, transform systems and serve all people equally. We design, manufacture and operate the world’s largest automated on-demand delivery service, which to date has made more than 150,000 commercial deliveries. Zipline is the trusted partner for governments, global brands and leading health care systems. For more information about Zipline, visit flyzipline.com .

