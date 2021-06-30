Global X to Offer Model Portfolios through Orion Portfolio Solutions and Orion Communities Model Marketplace

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that a suite of six proprietary ETF model portfolios will become available to financial advisors through Orion Portfolio Solutions and Orion Communities Model Marketplace.

Global X’s ETF model portfolios provide advisors with insight into the vast landscape of ETFs to achieve specific outcomes or risk targets for their clients. The model portfolios joining Orion Portfolio Solutions and Orion Communities Model Marketplace include:

Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio Targets structural and long-term trends that transcend traditional sector investing and provides investors with access to potential growth opportunities.



Five Core Series Models (asset allocation models) The five Core Series model portfolios offer clients an asset allocation designed for specific risk profiles. These model portfolios are tilted tactically to potentially benefit from shorter-term trends, while maintaining exposures that Global X believes will outperform over the long run.



“Our mission at Global X is to serve clients with unexplored and intelligent solutions, and our model portfolios are an extension of that passion,” said Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer. “The availability of our ETF model portfolios on the cutting-edge Orion platform represents our latest move to bring optionality to advisors seeking efficient solutions fitted to their clients’ needs.”

Orion Portfolio Solutions pairs powerful and intuitive technology with flexible investment options, supported by an accessible, yet robust support structure in one turnkey asset management program (TAMP). Orion Communities is an investment model marketplace that marries unprecedented access to leading strategist models for fixed income, equities, and alternatives.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 80 ETF strategies and over $30 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $550 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $60bn in assets under management.ii

i As of 6/28/21

ii As of March 2021