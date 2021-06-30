Ubiquia Inc. Selects Parcel Pending by Quadient as Premier Smart Locker Partner

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending by Quadient , North America’s leading provider of smart locker solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada, is proud to be recognized as the premier smart locker partner for Ubiquia Inc ., a world leading developer of inventory and delivery management software for warehouses and mail centers.



“We’re excited to partner with the preeminent player in the smart locker solution space. Parcel Pending by Quadient is a pioneering smart locker provider that continues to innovate and we are thrilled to go to market with their solutions,” said Dale Swanson, founder and CEO of Ubiquia. “They are a trusted and valued partner that will bring in-depth knowledge, expertise and know-how to solving our customers' package management needs. We are confident that the combination of our tracking software platform and their smart lockers as an exchange point will be a valuable asset to our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

Across the globe, package management issues have been exacerbated by the pandemic and the resulting surge in online shopping. In fact, online sales (as a share of total sales) are expected to increase by 25% over the next 5 years. Additionally, the demand for contactless pick-up options also is on the rise, with 87% of consumers preferring contact-free check-out options. As a result, many businesses and institutions are turning to tech-forward solutions like smart lockers to help manage the influx of online deliveries and packages.

“This synergistic partnership allows us to showcase the breadth and depth of our smart locker solutions and the exceptional visibility and accountability of Ubiquia’s SQBX tracking software,” stated David Janes, Channel Partner and Commercial Sales Manager, Parcel Locker Solutions at Parcel Pending by Quadient. “We’re honored that Ubiquia has confidence in our locker solutions and look forward to strengthening our partnership.”

The way Parcel Pending’s smart locker solutions work is simple. Couriers deliver packages directly into the smart lockers. Recipients are then automatically notified that their packages have arrived via email and/or text, and they are provided a unique access code to open the corresponding locker. Recipients quickly and easily retrieve their package(s) at their convenience and without having to come into contact with anyone.

Most recently, Parcel Pending by Quadient introduced Campus Hub™ solution, a first-of-its-kind scalable smart locker and tracking software system that gives colleges and universities the visibility to seamlessly manage the receiving and distribution of goods across campus on one unified platform. Campus Hub helps higher education institutions provide a safe, secure and premium student and staff experience while also reducing operational costs. With Campus Hub, tracking software comes built-in with Parcel Pending’s intelligent hardware – an industry first – to provide full chain-of-custody for all goods and assets distributed and received across campus. This includes student mail and packages, tech equipment and accessories, library materials, campus store merchandise, food delivery, move-in and move-out materials and more.

About Parcel Pending by Quadient

Parcel Pending by Quadient is the leading provider of smart locker solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada. With as many as 4 million packages successfully delivered monthly, Parcel Pending by Quadient offers a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders. With the strength of its combined power, reach, and offerings, Parcel Pending by Quadient provides state-of-the-art solutions and world-class customer service to solve the last-mile delivery challenge.

