OneLavi.com Now Offers NanoVeda’s Rapid Dissolve Oral Strips to America

NanoVeda's smarter way to good health is now available on OneLavi.com, a popular health, wellness, and beauty website.

NanoVeda announced this week that OneLavi.com will carry its fast-dissolving oral strips, which provide superior body absorption with great taste for your daily dietary nutrition.

“We are excited that OneLavi.com has chosen our 21st-century nutritional products,” said Rakshit Mehta, founder of the Swiss-based NanoVeda health and wellness company. “We decided this year to enter the U.S. market and OneLavi is the first step.”

NanoVeda’s rapid dissolving strips combine 1,000 years of Ayurveda alternative medicine with modern Swiss innovation.

“We took Swiss Nanotechnology and Indian Ayurveda to create a nutritional product that will help you become a healthier you,” he said. “We realize that people are more pro-active today about their health because of the pandemic. People are looking for quality products to provide them with the proper nutrition, which is why I founded NanoVeda.”

OneLavi.com plans to carry the following NanoVeda products:

NanoVeda Curcumin Strips, which contains curcumin, the most active ingredient in Turmeric.

Nanoveda Immune Strips

NanoVeda Sleep Strips

NanoVeda Iron Strips

NanoVeda Probiotics Strips

Instead of only using traditional Ayurveda remedies when you are sick, Mehta said consumers should incorporate NanoVeda’s nutritional supplements as part of the daily health regimen.

“Just peel and place the strip on your tongue,” Mehta said, adding that the fast-dissolving strips replace pills, capsules, and bad-tasting syrups. “Approximately 40 percent of American adults have trouble swallowing pills, which makes NanoVeda a perfect alternative for them.”

The fast-dissolving strips are easy to use.

NanoVeda products use the patented ThinkSol Technology, an innovative nanotechnology, that converts ingredients into fine nanoparticles, which are rapidly dissolved and absorbed quickly in the body.

“We used nanoparticles to increase body absorption rate,” he said.

Mehta points out that NanoVeda’s strips are lightweight and convenient to take with you wherever you go.

“Just put them in your pocket or purse,” Mehta said.

For more information, visit OneLavi.com.

