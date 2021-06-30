SO’BiO étic®: Tips for Summer Skincare

PALM BEACH, FL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SO’BiO étic®, which is launching its product line of affordable organic skincare and hair products in the U.S., knows that each season brings different challenges to your skin.

“With summer upon us, we have some easy and simple tips to take care of your skin during these hot months,” said Sabrina Vincent, Area Director of the Americas for Léa Nature, the French parent company of SO’BiO étic®. “You can easily get dehydrated when you go outside during the summer.

“Your skin in the summer gets irritated and dry because of the water loss in your body,” Sabrina Vincent said. “At SO’BiO étic® we have some steps you can take to protect your skin and bring out your inner glow.”

Here are the summer tips:

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Wash your face daily to remove oily buildup, which is more common during the summer.

Wear sunscreen.

Lighten up on your make-up during the hot weather.

Moisturize

“We have several moisturizing products that women might like to try,” Sabrina Vincent said.

“Our flagship line, Pour une Peau Parfaite or For Perfect Skin, is a simple skincare routine based on the sacred lotus flower from Vietnam, which brightens the skin's appearance and helps reduce the first visible signs of aging.

For Perfect Skin includes Hydrating Day Cream for a zero-defect mission, as well as a Brightening Moisturizing Cream to plump up your skin. Two other products in this line, Tone Correcting Serum to improve the appearance of skin texture and Cleansing Foam to clean your delicate skin, are also available online at sites, such as Walmart.com and OneLavi.com.

“No matter your skin type, we got you covered in the sunshine," she said, adding that SO’BiO étic® also have additional product lines, including:

Hydra Aloe Vera, which deeply moisturizes your skin.

Pur Bamboo, which cleanses and purifies the skin

Precious Argan, which is specifically created for mature skins

Skincare products from SO’BiO étic® are suitable for women of all ages with all skin types, and they do not contain potentially harmful chemicals, such as parabens, glycol, silicones, PEG, and nanoparticles, which you can find in many conventional beauty products.

SO’BiO étic® is certified by Ecocert, the European certification standard for organic products, and COSMOS ORGANIC, which is the organic label used on more than 22,000 products in 70 countries. The products are also vegan and cruelty-free.*

SO’BiO étic’s® doesn’t just protect your skin.

The company believes it has a responsibility to keep the world healthier, as well.

SO’BiO étic® donates 1 percent of its turnover to the “1% for the Planet Club,” which supports various environmental projects.

“We want to make the world better just we do for our customers," she said.

”Being eco-conscious and socially responsible for over a decade, we know that our consumers are looking for healthier products and companies with social values that align with their desire to improve the world,” she added.

For more information or to purchase skincare and beauty products from SO’BiO étic®, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com.

(* Précieux Argan Peau Mature line’s formula is expected to be vegan later this year. For now, it uses royal jelly).

