SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of QAD Inc. (QADA) Following Privatization Agreement and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating QAD Inc. (“QAD”) (NASDAQ: QADA) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.



On June 28, 2021, QAD announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo at a price of $87.50 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of QAD’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $87.50 per share represents sufficient consideration to be paid to QAD stockholders for their shares, and whether QAD’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Thoma Bravo.

QAD stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/qad-inc/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

