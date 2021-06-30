DigitalAMN Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Conference Call – Wednesday, June 30th at 4:30 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (“DigitalAMN” or the “Company”) ( OTCMKTS: DATI ), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), reminds its shareholders that today (Wednesday, June 30), the Company is hosting its first shareholder conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The call will be hosted and moderated by Miguel Sanchez.

Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN, will be speaking.

The agenda will be as follows: Introduction & Welcome Message Brief discussion about the journey of PAI Description of the business model Company’s current market position Company’s outlook and projections Q&A (questions can be asked live or sent in advance to info@digitalamn.com)

The call will be live-streamed at 4:30 p.m. (EDT), here: https://bit.ly/3h8qtKK

As previously announced, over the past several months, the Company’s CEO has spoken with a number of shareholders, determining that in order to assist the markets with better understanding the Company’s mission, operations, and opportunities, it is important to speak directly to the marketplace through a series of conference calls and other shareholder events. As indicated, this call will include operational updates and an outlook for the next 18 months, the recent mission to extinguish convertible debt, the Company’s participation in an international business platform for crowdfunding and financial services, acquisitions, mergers, new business developments, and what it all means when weaved together.

Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN, stated: “It is crucial that our current and future shareholders truly understand what the PAI Ecosystem is and the socioeconomic value it could bring to ‘everyday’ people—entrepreneurs and investors, alike. Most important, while doing this, DigitalAMN can generate short-term revenue, cultivate potential long-term revenue opportunities, and potentially build an equity portfolio that contributes to a growing asset value.”

As noted above, the conference call will be hosted and moderated by Miguel Sanchez, co-founder of MetaBronx, Inc., a diversity-focused accelerator in NYC, who is focused on accelerating undervalued entrepreneurs, while mentoring youth in business and technology. Mr. Sanchez is also the CEO of Mass Ideation, Inc. Through an alliance with Mass Ideation, Mr. Sanchez has contributed to the development of the PAI Program and acts as the operations director for the ‘Market-Acceleration’ aspect of the program and the PAI Ecosystem.

Mr. Watson concluded, “I look forward to making our first presentation to DigitalAMN’s long-time supporters and future shareholders. See you all at 4:30 this afternoon.”

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: DATI ) uses the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTC_DATI

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalamn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/digitalamn/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalAssetMonetaryNetwork/

Need More Caffeine? Register for Coffee Talk

For investor and general information, please email info@DigitalAMN.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release or in the upcoming shareholder conference call should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations.

Contact:

Public Relations Answering Center

(718) 285-6378 EXT 401

info@DigitalAMN.com