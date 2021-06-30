Global Reusable Autoinjectors Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Elcam Medical, Neuma Engineering, YDS Delivery Systems, Solteam Medical, Phillips Medisize, ENBREL, Delfu, Wanhai Medical, SHL Medical, Haselmeier, Owen Mumford, Emperra, Sanofi, Trividia, Copernicus, GMMC, Arkray, PiC, Roche, and Lifescan among others are the key players in the reusable autoinjectors market.

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Reusable Autoinjectors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 11.7% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population and the high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes in the population are expected to be the major drivers of the reusable autoinjectors market.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Reusable Autoinjectors Market - Forecast to 2026


Key Market Insights

  • The growing demand for reduced material wastage and cost-effective injections are expected to increase the demand for reusable autoinjectors
  • Based on technology, the smart autoinjectors are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period
  • The homecare segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period [2021 to 2026], as per the end-user outlook
  • Based on application, the rheumatoid arthritis autoinjectors market held the lion’s share in 2020
  • The variable dose segment held the bulk of the reusable autoinjectors market share as per the dose variable
  • The North American region is expected to hold the largest share of the reusable autoinjectors market, however, the APAC region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR
Dose Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Fixed
  • Variable

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Smart Autoinjectors
  • Conventional Autoinjectors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Anaphylaxis
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Diabetes
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Homecare
  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Ambulatory Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

