Global Reusable Autoinjectors Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Reusable Autoinjectors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 11.7% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population and the high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes in the population are expected to be the major drivers of the reusable autoinjectors market.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Reusable Autoinjectors Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

The growing demand for reduced material wastage and cost-effective injections are expected to increase the demand for reusable autoinjectors

Based on technology, the smart autoinjectors are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

The homecare segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period [2021 to 2026], as per the end-user outlook

Based on application, the rheumatoid arthritis autoinjectors market held the lion’s share in 2020

The variable dose segment held the bulk of the reusable autoinjectors market share as per the dose variable

The North American region is expected to hold the largest share of the reusable autoinjectors market, however, the APAC region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR

Elcam Medical, Neuma Engineering, YDS Delivery Systems, Solteam Medical, Phillips Medisize, ENBREL, Delfu, Wanhai Medical, SHL Medical, Haselmeier, Owen Mumford, Emperra, Sanofi, Trividia, Copernicus, GMMC, Arkray, PiC, Roche, and Lifescan among others are the key players in the reusable autoinjectors market





Dose Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Fixed

Variable

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Smart Autoinjectors

Conventional Autoinjectors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Anaphylaxis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Diabetes

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Homecare

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Services



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





