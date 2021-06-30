SeaBird Exploration Plc: Contemplated private placement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.



Seabird Exploration PLC, in the process of changing its name to Green Energy Group (“the “Company”) has retained Fearnley Securities AS as Bookrunners (the “Managers”) to advise on and effect a private placement (the “Private Placement”) of new shares, with the intention to raise gross proceeds of approximately NOK 30 million.

The net proceeds to the Company from the Private Placement will be applied towards working capital requirements related to increasing activities within existing and new business segments, as well as towards general corporate purposes.

The Private Placement will be directed towards Norwegian and international investors, subject to applicable exemptions from relevant registration, filing and prospectus requirements, and subject to other applicable selling restrictions. The minimum application and allocation amount has been set to the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000. The Company may however, at its sole discretion, allocate amounts below EUR 100,000 to the extent exemptions from the prospectus requirements in accordance with applicable regulations, including the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the prospectus regulation 2017/119 and ancillary regulations, are available.

The offer price in the Private Placement will be determined by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") following an accelerated bookbuilding process. The bookbuilding and application period for the Private Placement commences today, on [30] June 2021 at 16:30 CEST, and is expected to close no later than [1] July 2021 at 08:00 CEST. The Company, after consultation with the Managers, reserves the right to at any time and in its sole discretion close or extend the application period. If the bookbuilding is shortened or extended, the other dates referred to herein may be changed correspondingly.

Allocation of the shares in the Private Placement will be determined after the expiry of the bookbuilding period, and the final allocation will be made by the Board at its sole discretion, following advice from the Managers. DVP settlement will be facilitated by existing and unencumbered shares in the Company being borrowed by Fearnley Securities AS from certain existing shareholders pursuant to a share lending agreement between such parties and the Company, meaning that shares so settled will be tradable from allocation. The Managers will settle the share loan with new shares in the Company to be issued by a resolution of the Board.

Completion of the Private Placement is subject to the corporate resolutions of the Company required to implement the Private Placement, including a resolution of the Board to proceed with the Private Placement following the expiry of the bookbuilding period and to increase the share capital of the Company.

The Company has considered the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Oslo Børs' Circular no. 2/2014 and is of the opinion that the waiver of the preferential rights inherent in a private placement, taking into consideration the time, costs and risk of alternative methods of the securing the desired funding, is in the common interest of the shareholders of the Company. Subject to completion of the Private Placement and depending on the results of the bookbuilding, the Board of Directors of the Company will consider to carry out a subsequent offering directed towards existing shareholders in the Company as of the end of trading today, [30] June 2021 (and as registered in the VPS as of the end of [2] July 2021) who are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action who were not allocated shares in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering"). The subscription price in a potential Subsequent Offering will be equal to the subscription price in the Private Placement.

For more information, please contact:

Erik von Krogh

CFO

Tel:: + 47 930 38 075

E-mail: erik.von.krogh@sbexp.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Important information:

