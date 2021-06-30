Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CNST, FFWM, SLCT, and GRA

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CNST)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNST to MOR for $34.00 in cash per share of CNST owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

First Foundation Inc. (NasdaqGS: FFWM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FFWM and TGRF.

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGM: SLCT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SLCT to FBNC.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with its sale to Standard Industries Holding Inc.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

