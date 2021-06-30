Fibocom Launches 5G Module Series FG130 and FM130 Powered by Qualcomm® 315 5G IoT Modem-RF System to Advance 5G Deployment in IoT

SHENZHEN China, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a leading global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solution and wireless communication modules, launches its 5G wireless modules FG130 and FM130. The new 5G module series is powered by the Qualcomm® 315 5G IoT Modem-RF System, aiming to advance the deployment of 5G in the IoT vertical industries and expand the new market opportunities of 5G technology in the IoT sector.



Backward compatible with LTE network standard, Fibocom FG130 and FM130 wireless module series support global frequency bands of 5G NR Sub-6GHz in standalone (SA) only mode. Compared with non-standalone (NSA), 5G SA enables lower latency, which makes it suitable for real-time and near-real-time applications such as C-V2X and AR/VR. With 5G SA supporting network slicing, Fibocom FG130 and FM130 5G modules can be applied in use cases based on different characteristics and SLA (service level agreement) requirements, including private 5G networks, smart retails, smart energy, IIoT (Industrial IoT), smart agriculture, construction, public venues, etc.

Featuring premium gigabit class performance, low power consumption and efficient heat dissipation, Fibocom FG130 and FM130 module series is a new generation of IoT solutions with high speed, powerful functions and excellent performance. Powered by the Qualcomm® 315 5G IoT Modem, FG130 and FM130 allow an extended-life software and hardware maintenance, which enables longer product lifecycles for IoT terminals. Embedded with rich interfaces, FG130 and FM130 modules allow flexible customization, which can help customers transit from LTE to 5G seamlessly based on their needs while reducing development costs.

“Qualcomm Technologies is continuously optimizing and developing industry-leading technologies and modems ranging from the most power efficient NB-IoT solutions to new products like the Qualcomm 315 5G IoT modem, purpose-built to bring 5G connectivity capabilities to IoT,” said Jeffery Torrance, senior vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased to unveil our new 5G IoT solution which will help stimulate and scale the 5G IoT industry and enable the transitions needed for Industry 4.0. This solution will help create long-lasting devices and promote growth and expansion in the 5G IoT industry, allowing seamless integration for customers utilizing previous generations of connectivity.”

“The development of the Qualcomm 315 5G IoT Modem is an exciting step forward in the proliferation of 5G in the IoT. Coupled with the Qualcomm 315 5G IoT modem, Fibocom’s FG130 and FM130 5G module series will enable reliable, safe and intelligent IoT solutions across a variety of industries and vertical applications,” said Lingpeng Ying, chief executive officer, Fibocom.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

