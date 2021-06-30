Experience the Magic of Lasers with Drive-in Laser Light Shows by Laser Rock USA

New York, NY, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser Rock USA is pleased to share that they have an upcoming event of their much-awaited drive-in laser light show that guarantees family fun throughout the show. The entire family can experience the magic of lasers backed by euphoric music. This socially distanced event ensures that the families are safe and still enjoy the event to the fullest. The upcoming event is in Virginia between July 29th and August 1st.

The outdoor family light show is conducted by trained and certified operators who follow all safety guidelines while handling the equipment. Tickets can be booked online, spectators can also choose to buy the tickets at The Prince William County Fairground at Manassas, VA the day of the event, however, sell-outs are typical and advanced purchase is recommended.



Laser Rock USA

The four nights of drive-in laser light show promises ultimate fun and enjoyment. The gates for the show will open at around 7.30 PM for those who have already purchased the tickets and each show is approximately 40 minutes long. Food and drinks are available at the venue so that the spectators can make the most of the show with their favorite munchies beside them. The tickets are now available beginning at just $29 for general admission. Looking for even more magic, VIP, and VIP Premium tickets available to get you closer to the action as well as a merchandise credit. As a perfect family fun event, these shows promise to deliver high-energy fun throughout the night.

Audiences will be blown away by the musical drive-in laser light show. “Seeing the look on my kids’ faces was priceless. The lasers were incredible”, says Jessica A, a happy attendee. A family or a group of friends, or a couple, this laser show is for all audiences irrespective of their age.

The show boasts of great effects in the dual-laser-projection combo backed by the best in laser technology. Tickets are selling out fast for this four-day event. The show is a drive-in set up and the cars will be spaced out. Families can also enjoy the show from outside their car by setting up their own chairs in the front of their respective cars.

“What an awesome show. It was great to get out of the house with the family”, says Rachel P, yet another happy spectator. This laser light show is a socially distanced event which means that families can now come out and be a part of the most mesmerizing show. The organizers strongly recommend their audiences to arrive at least an hour before the showtime to occupy the best space. With clean and sanitized restrooms at the event site, spectators can be assured of a comfortable event.

To learn more visit https://laserrockusa.com/

About Laser Rock USA

Laser Rock USA is a company that organizes drive-in laser light shows as part of a family fun event. The laser shows are conducted in Virginia, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and many other locations.

###

Contact

Laser Rock USA

Phone: 631-698-6230

Email: Info@theadvgroup.com

Website: https://laserrockusa.com/





Content Disclaimer:



DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.







