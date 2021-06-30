Ben Paolone Promoted to Executive Vice President – Investments & Capital Markets

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becknell Industrial today announced that Ben Paolone has been promoted to Executive Vice President – Investments & Capital Markets, effective immediately. He joined Becknell as Senior Vice President – Capital Markets in August 2020.



Ben’s extensive industrial real estate knowledge, coupled with his 15 years of real estate capital markets experience, has allowed him to rapidly create a top-tier corporate capital markets platform at Becknell. He will continue to lead the Company’s capital markets team in identifying opportunities, broadening and securing funding sources to support Becknell’s national development strategy and effectively managing those relationships.

“I’m excited to join the executive leadership team of one of the premier industrial development firms in the country and I look forward to expanding and deepening our capital relationships as we continue to build out our capital markets platform,” said Ben Paolone. “We have a tremendous pipeline nationally and feel we are poised to create significant value for our investors.”

Mark Shapland, Becknell's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, commenting on Ben’s promotion said, “Ben has been an invaluable resource since joining our team last year. He has quickly formulated a capital markets program that allows us to think strategically and secure appropriate financing solutions.”

“Ben is well connected in real estate capital markets,” said Matt Cohoat, Becknell’s Chief Financial Officer. “These markets are ever-evolving and it is Ben’s relationships and his emphasis on superior service that have allowed to him to successfully secure and match each partner’s needs with that of Becknell’s.”

About Becknell Industrial

Becknell Industrial specializes in the development, investment and management of industrial properties across the United States. The company currently owns interests in 185 properties totaling more than 30 million square feet. Vertically integrated, Becknell is responsible for every aspect of the project providing the decision-making authority and expertise to meet client expectations for a high-performance facility delivered on time and on budget. More information about Becknell is available at www.becknellindustrial.com .