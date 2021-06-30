French English

Global Bioenergies releases second commercial batch of naturally sourced isododecane

LAST® brand ʽlipʼ range under preparation at MS-Beautilab

Sampling underway with numerous cosmetics industry stakeholders

Market launch in 2022 under the name of Isonaturane® 12

Paris, 30 June 2021 - Global Bioenergies (ALGBE) has finished producing and released its second batch of naturally sourced isododecane. Besides fuelling the Company’s own brand, LAST®, this batch will also be used to distribute product samples to the many cosmetic industry players who have requested it.

Six months after releasing its first batch of naturally sourced isododecane, Global Bioenergies has finished producing and released a second batch of the innovative ingredient to be marketed from 2022 under the name of Isonaturane® 12.

Part of the batch will be used to produce the LAST® brand’s ʽlipʼ range, which will be launched this autumn in addition to the ʽeyeʼ range already available at www.colors-that-last.com. The ʽlipʼ range will offer fourteen shades of longwear liquid lipstick comprising over 90% natural ingredients and delivering the same performance as the top products on the market.

Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies, explained: After the successful launch of the ʽeyeʼ range, the launch of the ʽlipʼ range opens a new chapter in the brand’s story. Production has just started in the Lyon factory of MS-Beautilab, one of the largest cosmetics manufacturers in Europe, whom we had already entrusted with the industrialisation and production of the ʽeyeʼ line in the spring. We plan to launch other products in 2022, with the same intention of using our innovative ingredient to bring naturalness to product categories where it is not yet present.”

Eric Bouvier and Ludovic Hericher, co-founders of MS-Beautilab: “For over a year, we have been working alongside Global Bioenergies on developing and producing the ʽeyeʼ range. We are proud of the result, and very happy to have been chosen again for the production of the ʽlipʼ range, which is perfectly in line with MS-Beautilab’s fifty years of experience in terms of longwear make-up.”

The second batch of naturally sourced isododecane is also used to serve the numerous cosmetic industry players who have requested sampling.

Florence Thueux, Global Bioenergies Chief Business Officer, said: “Since the beginning of the year, we have received more than 40 unsolicited requests from cosmetic companies (brands, manufacturers and distributors). Further to discussions now well underway, we will provide samples to interested parties before we start delivering commercial volumes from 2022 onwards. This innovative ingredient will radically increase the level of naturalness in long-wear make-up, without compromising on performance. It will also be used in dermo-cosmetics and hair care.”

Global Bioenergies has recently communicated on the reorganisation of its production, which will allow rapid scale-up of Isonaturane® 12 production over the coming years. In particular, an industrial production unit is currently under construction at the Pomacle-Bazancourt site and will combine with upstream and downstream industrial subcontractors. This new unit will produce enough Isonaturane® 12 to manufacture around 10 million units of longwear, natural make-up by 2022, the first year of operation.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies has developed a process to convert plant-derived resources into a key family of ingredients used in the cosmetics industry. The process was first developed in a laboratory, where the Company is further enhancing performance. It now operates as a pilot and a demo plant, with sufficient capacity to enable the Company to access the market by first creating a long-lasting makeup home brand launched in 2021ʼ. The Company is gradually increasing its production capacities and is looking to improve the environmental footprint of not only the cosmetics industry but also that of other areas such as transportation and materials. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 – ALGBE).

