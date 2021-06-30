Newswire Helps Tech Startup Secure an Earned Media Mention in Popular Industry Publication

SARASOTA, Fla., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution , has been helping small to midsize companies in a variety of industries deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.



Through a combination of its robust SaaS technology and the knowledge and experience of its team of media and marketing experts, Newswire has secured valuable mentions in a number of popular publications including but not limited to Cheddar, Bloomberg, TechCrunch, Forbes, Wall Street Journal and more.

For one client that provides hardware and software for electronic enthusiasts, Newswire’s Guided Tour program provided them with the necessary resources to overcome inconsistencies when it comes to distributing relevant and newsworthy announcements that garner media attention.

Through this partnership, Newswire developed and implemented an effective media and marketing strategy that aligned with and empowered their go-to-market plan.

“Many small and midsize business owners run into the problem of not having enough bandwidth to appropriately address their company’s marketing needs,” said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. “Our team handles this aspect of the business so our clients can focus on other important initiatives to improve their bottom line.”

By leveraging Newswire’s industry-leading solutions, this tech startup was able to secure a feature in a popular publication that highlights trends and innovations in a variety of industries including tech, gadgets, art, and more.

In fact, this publication attracts six to eight million views a month and through this earned media mention, Newswire’s client was able to share information about their IoT platform and how it can benefit both novices and experts alike.

“Our client has created a unique product offering, and our team was able to identify the right angle to garner media attention that, in turn, increased brand awareness,” Terenzio noted.

To learn more about how Newswire’s integrated solutions are helping other small to midsize companies grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

