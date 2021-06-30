Press Release// Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes accelerate their alliance partnership to help organizations evolve towards becoming intelligent enterprises

English French

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes accelerate their alliance partnership to help organizations evolve towards becoming intelligent enterprises

The commitment to value creation will help organizations unlock intelligence throughout their entire value chains

Paris, June 30th, 2021 – Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes recognize that a business transformation approach which has been tested in order to reduce risks and optimize results requires a commitment for the business transformation rate of clients. Together they announce work on a joint collaboration which will help address challenges around intelligent products and systems, intelligent operations, and intelligent support and services through new capabilities. Anchored in Capgemini’s conviction that the future of industry is intelligent, the new alliance partnership combines Capgemini’s deep sector, technology and data experience with Dassault Systèmes’ cutting edge 3DEXPERIENCE platform to assist clients through each stage of their intelligent transformation journey.

To gain a competitive edge, businesses need to be proactive and take the next steps in their digital

transformation journeys, rethinking and reimagining the products they offer, the way they manufacture them and the way they do business to become more customer centric. However, many organizations today are a collection of legacy systems with siloed data, disjointed processes and no clearly aligned strategy to drive continuous innovation. Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes intend to join resources to assist their clients in realizing the business value all along their transformation journeys and improve performance by supporting them with new capabilities in the following critical domains:

Digital Engineering Lifecycle Management (DELM) is a future-oriented extension of traditional Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) using one of the latest holistic simulation and digital twin technologies.

is a future-oriented extension of traditional Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) using one of the latest holistic simulation and digital twin technologies. Model Based System Engineering (MBSE) supports, via models, multi-discipline collaboration across the complete lifecycle of a system, which provides improved collaboration.

supports, via models, multi-discipline collaboration across the complete lifecycle of a system, which provides improved collaboration. Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) helps to establish an enterprise-wide system of record and streamlines information flows.

helps to establish an enterprise-wide system of record and streamlines information flows. Advanced Analytics (ADA) capabilities help free up engineering capacity for innovation, improve make-vs.-buy decision-making, accelerate bid response times, and better leverage enterprise buying power.

capabilities help free up engineering capacity for innovation, improve make-vs.-buy decision-making, accelerate bid response times, and better leverage enterprise buying power. Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) equips clients with a series of tools to address complex logistics and workforce challenges to have the right resources, in the right quantity, at the right time.





These combined capabilities will allow Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes to provide a full set of services to shape new industries.

“Last year we worked closely with Capgemini to elevate the level of strategic alignment between our two companies,” said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry & Marketing, Sustainability, Dassault Systèmes. “We are excited to bring this tested track record of successful value-based transformation in many industries to our clients and look forward to demonstrating what the best of our joint expertise can bring to the industry.”

“By combining Capgemini’s digital transformation and deep sector experience with Dassault Systèmes’ data-centric platform and portfolio of software products, we are helping our clients to fully tap into the huge data potential to accelerate their time-to-market, optimize their operations performance, and create new revenue streams around new services and data monetization,” said Roshan Gya, Managing Director, Intelligent Industry at Capgemini Invent.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

