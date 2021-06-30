Niman Ranch Bacon Breakfast Sausage Wins PEOPLE Magazine 2021 Food Award

WESTMINSTER, Col., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Niman Ranch’s Uncured Bacon Breakfast Sausage was named a PEOPLE Magazine 2021 Food Award winner. The new links, featuring Niman Ranch’s artisanal uncured Applewood-smoked bacon, were selected as Best Breakfast Sausage by PEOPLE editors who sampled more than 2,000 different products released in the past year to identify the very best. The coveted award will be featured in magazines distributed across the country, reaching millions of readers and home cooks.

“Outstanding in every way!” a PEOPLE staffer raved about the breakfast links.

Niman Ranch’s Uncured Bacon Breakfast Sausages are made from the highest quality, Certified Humane® meat sourced from small, independent family farmers and ranchers who raise their livestock on pasture and in deeply bedded pens, sustainably and using no antibiotics or hormones—ever. The fully cooked heat-and-eat links are gluten free and have no added nitrates or nitrites.

“This recognition is a testament to Niman Ranch’s farmers and ranchers, who raise their animals with the utmost care,” said Chris Oliviero, Niman Ranch’s general manager. “Not only is this product delicious, as this award recognizes, it also directly supports family farmers, sustainable agriculture and humane animal care.”

The full list of 2021 PEOPLE Food Award winners can be viewed here and will be featured in this week’s issue of PEOPLE available on newsstands nationwide on Friday.

Find a local retailer carrying the award-winning Bacon Breakfast Sausages and other Niman Ranch products.

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a community of more than 750 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Follow Niman Ranch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

