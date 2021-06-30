Antibiotics Market Will Reach US$65,087.6 Million in 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

Visiongain has published a new study on Antibiotics Market Report 2021-2031. Forecasts by Drug Class (Cephalosporin, Fluoroquinolone, Penicillin, Carbapenem, Macrolide, Sulfonamide, Aminoglycoside, 7-AC, Others), Action Mechanism (Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Mycolic Acid Inhibitors, Others), Gender (Male, Female), Age (0-14 years, 15-54 years, 55 years and above), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

According to Visiongain’s lead expert: ‘The global antibiotics market was estimated to be valued at US$40,903.0 million in 2020. The region is expected to witness a CAGR of4.44% from 2021 to 2026 and is expected to reach US$53,185.4 million in 2026 from its previous value of US$42,801.6 million in 2021. Visiongain further anticipates that the sector will reach US$65,087.6 million in 2031’.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/antibiotics-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• What is the current size of the overall global antibiotics market ? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall antibiotics market over the next ten years?

• What are the main segments within the overall antibiotics market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

• What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

• What are the largest national markets for the world antibiotics? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

• How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

• Which are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

• What are the main trends that will affect the world antibiotics market between 2021 and 2031?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

• How will the global antibiotics market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

• How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

What are some of the key issues within the global antibiotics market?

Lack of Financial Incentives to Jeopardize Antibiotics Market Growth Through 2031

Visiongain concludes that the companies operating across the antibiotics market continue to leave the market due to a lack of profitability, thus anticipated to jeopardize research and development in the antibiotics industry. To avoid the spread of resistance, new antibiotics must be used sparingly, but small businesses cannot thrive on sales that do not cover operating costs. Antibiotics can become unavailable to patients if these companies go bankrupt or shift their focus to other therapeutic areas. While extensive research has been done on incentives to encourage antibiotic innovation , little attention has been paid to how these incentives are funded. Companies are not leaving because of a lack of push support, or funding that makes R&D simpler. Indeed, with actions at international levels, public and philanthropic support for AMR-related R&D has increased dramatically in the last 5 years. Companies are leaving as the antibiotics market becomes futile once a product is commercialized. In the United States, the total sales of five of the recent antibiotics are estimated to be below US$ 1 million monthly, which is unlikely to cover operating costs. For antibiotic stewardship, it is probably better to keep these new antibiotics on the shelf while older antibiotics are still successful. However, businesses, especially small businesses, cannot survive on such low revenues. Antibiotics can become unavailable to patients if these companies go bankrupt or shift their focus to other therapeutic areas.

Capability Expansion by Major Players to Offer Competitive Edge in Antibiotics Market

An important strategy that is being applied by companies operating in the antibiotics industry is to use acquisitions to expand their capabilities. This enables the continuous acquisition of resources required to maintain a competitive edge. Continuous development of existing resources and skills, as well as the acquisition of new ones, is required for businesses to retain or renew competitive advantage. New capabilities may be acquired by mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, or simply internal growth. Visiongain has analyzed in this report, that majority of the players are using acquisition as a standard method to build or acquire capabilities. Some companies acquire new companies to expand their operations in new geographical markets, while others acquire new companies to expand their product range. Acquisition can also occur as companies seek lower-cost manufacturing locations. Acquisition may also occur as governments mandate international firms to have a local presence, requiring them to either establish a new local business or purchase one. The latter is the first choice taken by the majority of antibiotics firms. Finally, acquisitions allow businesses to move rapidly and thus reach new markets with existing customers, minimise bureaucratic burdens associated with starting a company, and acquire technology that would otherwise take a long time and effort to create. These are some of the main reasons why companies in the antibiotics industry choose to improve their capabilities this way.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/antibiotics-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Market Opportunities

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria will inevitably emerge, resulting in reduced efficacy of conventional antibiotics as a result of widespread use. The traditional solution to this problem is to introduce new antibiotics that destroy resistant strains. Despite the conventional success of antibiotics, the pharmaceutical industry only develops a small number of antibiotics, particularly for Gram-negative bacteria. Furthermore, the government's increased efforts to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAI), catheter-associated infections, and ventilator-associated infections will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The field of genomics has proven to be a fertile breeding ground for new antibiotics. In addition, non-culturable bacteria are a promising potential source. Bacteriophages have antibacterial properties in organisms and thus have the potential to be effective in specific infections. The introduction of new antibiotics targeting non-multiplying bacteria is another strategy that can lead to the development of new antibiotics for resistant strains while also improving patient compliance by reducing treatment length. These novel pathways have aided in the development of compounds in the preclinical stage, but they have yet to be tested in clinical trials. The majority of new antibiotics on the market are structural analogues of existing antibiotic families or novel natural or non-natural compounds that have been tested using traditional methods.

Competitive Landscape

Currently, key players are forming various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and launching new products to strengthen their position in the global antibiotics market. Companies are also expanding their R&D, distribution, and management facilities to expand their business and to hold a competitive edge in the antibiotics market. Some of the major companies operating in the global antibiotics market are Abbott Laboratories, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Viatris (Mylan), Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Allergan (AbbVie Inc.), Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., LUPIN, Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, and WOCKHARDT.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence .

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is intended for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Global Antibiotics Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more research reports on the Pharmaceutical Industry , please click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.