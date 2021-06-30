Multi-Core Processors Market Will Touch USD 110.8 Billion by 2025 at a 17.7% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Multi-Core Processors Market information by Type, by End User and Region – forecast to 2027” market valued at USD 35.4 billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 110.8 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.7%.

Multi-Core Processor Market Scope:

A multiple-core processor, simply put, is a single IC that comprises of multiple core processing units commonly called as cores. These processors offer the same performance as a single faster processor at a lower power dissipation at a lower clock frequency. This technology aids to deal with challenging applications and tasks such as encoding, 3D gaming, and video editing. Multi-core processors are mostly used in different industry verticals such as healthcare sectors, automotive, and consumer electronics. The different types of multi-core processors include octa core, hexa core, quad core, and dual core. These processors have wide applications in energy, healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, and others.

A multi-core processor implements multi-processing in single physical packages. Designers may couple cores loosely or tightly in a multi-core device. There are various multicore processor architectures that vary in terms of number of cores, number of core types, levels and number of caches, how cores are interconnected, and isolation. This is a highly growing industry trend because single-core processors quickly reach the physical limits of possible speed and complexity. The majority of the current systems are multi-core. A system with a huge number of processor core, be it tens or hundreds, are often referred as massively multi-core systems or many-core systems.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global multi core processor market share share. Some of these entail the growing need for multi-core processors in the smartphone industry, increasing use of multi-core processors in the automotive industry, growing need for faster computing devices having higher functionality, the growing complexity of computer applications, growing need for better performance, higher penetration of the internet across emerging countries, growth of automation across various verticals, and growing need for computing devices. The additional factors adding market growth include the need for improved packet processing in telecom equipment, growing need in the smartphone industry, the demand for energy efficiency devices, and the escalating electronic content in the automotive sector.

On the contrary, the short life of consumer electronic products, cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, and the economic volatility of several developed nations may limit the global multi core processor market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive analysis of the global multi-core processors market based on end user and type.

By type, the global multi-core processors market is segmented into hexa-core processors, octa-core processors, quad-core processors, and dual-core processors. Of these, the octa-core processors segment will lead the market over the forecast period for its increasing production in smartphones.

By end user, the global multi-core processors market is segmented into energy, healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. Among these, the consumer electronics segment will domineer the market in the forecast period due to increasing adoption of electronic appliances like tablets, laptops, smartphones, and computers.

Regional Takeaway

North America to Reign Multi-Core Processors Market

Geographically, the global multi-core processors market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will reign the market over the forecast period. The early adoption of new technologies coupled with the presence of several global players like Qualcomm Technologies and Intel Corporation are adding to the global multi-core processors market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Promising Growth in Multi-Core Processors Market

In the APAC region, the global multi-core processors market is predicted to have promising growth over the forecast period. The presence of the telecommunication industry, large consumer electronics market, and the presence of smartphone manufacturing companies are adding to the global multi-core processors market growth in the region. Besides, the presence of several key players such as Spreadtrum Communications, Xiaomi Corporation, Samsung, and MediaTek Inc, is also adding market growth.

Europe to Have Healthy Growth in Multi-Core Processors Market

In Europe, the global multi-core processors market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Growing healthcare and automotive market is adding to the growth of the market in the region.

In the MEA and South America, the global multi-core processors market is predicted to have stable growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Multi-Core Processors Market

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has impacted society and the entire economy across the globe. Its impact is growing every single day and impacting the supply chain. This crisis has created uncertainty in the stock market, falling business confidence, massive slowing of supply chain, and growing panic among customer segments. The overall impact of the outbreak is affecting the production process of various industries which also includes Semiconductor and Electronics, among others. Further trade barriers are restraining the outlook of demand-supply. As the government of various regions have announced temporary shutdown of industries and total lockdown and physical distancing trends, the entire production process is being adversely affected, thus impacting the overall multi-core processor market growth globally. Following the relaxation of lockdowns the market may get back into normalcy soon.

