Change in number of shares and votes in Maha Energy AB (publ)

The number of shares and votes in Maha Energy AB (publ) has increased following the issue of 7,316,608 new shares during June through the exercise of 200,000 warrants of series 2018/2021 issued under the incentive program adopted at the annual general meeting held in 2018, and the exercise of 7,116,608 warrants of series TO 2 A.

As of 30 June 2021 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 119,615,696, out of which 119,132,330 are A-shares and 483,366 are B-shares. Each share carries one vote, and the total amount of votes as of 30 June 2021 is 119,615,696. The company’s registered share capital amounts to SEK 1,315,772.656.

This information is such information as Maha Energy AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CET on 30 June 2021.

About Maha

Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois Basin in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ( MAHA-A ). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca



