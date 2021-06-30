English French

NACON

- SAVE THE DATE –

NACON CONNECT WILL TAKE PLACE ON 6 JULY 2021

Lesquin, 30 June 2021 - NACON is delighted to announce the 2021 edition of its online press conference, NACON CONNECT. After the success of the previous edition, NACON is once again inviting players to join for a preview of many new video games and accessories.

Some highly anticipated projects will be shown: Blood Bowl 3, Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown.

With new gameplay footage, announcements, special guests and new collaborations, NACON CONNECT has many surprises in store.

Tune in to NACON's official channel on 6 July at 7pm CEST/10am PT

to watch the announcements and provide live feedback. #NACONCONNECT





NACON NACON

Stay connected! More details will be shared very soon.

Check all NACON games and accessories on the new website nacongaming.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Contacts :

NACON – Hama Doucouré, hdoucoure@nacon.fr

NACON – Clémence Bigeon, cbigeon@nacon.fr

NACON – Baptiste Allione, ballione@nacon.fr

Mercure Digital – Amélie Molvinger, am@mercure-digital.com

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 11 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/

Attachment