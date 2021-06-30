Baby Wipes Market Size Worth USD 6.68 Billion by 2027 at 4.15% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby Wipes Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Baby Wipes Market Information by Material, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is forecasted to cross USD 6.68 Billion by 2027 at 4.15% CAGR.

Market Scope:

Baby wipes are moist or dry cotton tissue or pads used to clean infants' sensitive skin. They're either bulked up or individually wrapped in an airtight pouch or a throwaway box. Synthetic cloth or natural materials such as cotton are used to make these wipes. The cleansing solution is either dipped and dried in the baby wipes, or it is packed with natural or synthetic stabilizers.

Market Drivers

Growing awareness of newborn hygiene, pricing, convenience of use, disposability, and customer perceptions of aesthetics, all drive demand for baby wipes. Natural and organic-based wipes are becoming increasingly popular as people view them to be safe for infants to use. In addition, the growing fear of chemicals in wipes causing allergies and rashes has increased demand for such wipes. The demand for natural and organic baby wipes is predicted to rise in the coming year as people become more aware of dangerous chemicals and consider the sensitive skin of babies. Additionally, rising disposable income in developing nations will aid market expansion over the projection period. Because of the elements of cost and skin-friendliness, blended type baby wipes, which are created from partially natural and partly artificial fibres, are predicted to increase at the fastest rate.

Market Restraints:

However, because wet wipes are more expensive than dry wipes, they have a larger market share in developed nations, but their share is predicted to expand in poor regions as disposable per-capita income rises.

Competitive Landscape:

Notable Players in the Baby Wipes Market are:

P&G (US)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)

Bodywise Limited (UK)

S. C. Johnson & Son (US)

D&G Laboratories Inc. (Canada)

Irish Breeze UC (Ireland)

Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

COVID-19 Analysis

People all throughout the world are stockpiling cleaning goods like hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and bleach solutions as the new coronavirus pandemic spreads. When faced with empty store shelves, some people have turned to homemade hand sanitizer or baby wipes as alternatives. Most store-bought baby wipes do contain alcohol, which is the main germ-killing element, but at a far lower concentration than is needed to kill the new coronavirus. It is critical to observe and inform individuals that baby wipes contain only the amount of alcohol required to gently cleanse the skin without harming the infant's sensitive skin, and that they cannot be used for sterilization.

Market Segmentation

The global baby wipes market has been segmented based on type, by end-user, distribution channel, and region.

Natural, synthetic, and blended materials are the three types of materials used in the market. During the projected period, synthetic materials are expected to dominate the material category since they are economical and may require low production costs for companies. However, as people become more aware of the dangers of chemicals and the sensitive skin of babies, demand for natural and organic baby wipes is projected to rise in the coming year.

The market is divided into two types: dry and wet. Dry baby wipes that have been sanitised and dried cotton wipes are the market leaders. Wet wipes, on the other hand, are projected to grow in popularity, owing to their ability to protect against skin irritation and the presence of an adsorbed cleanser/antiseptic in the wipes cotton. However, because wet wipes are more expensive than dry wipes, they have a larger market share in developed nations, but their share is predicted to expand in poor regions as disposable per-capita income rises.

The worldwide baby wipes market has been divided into store-based and non-store-based segments depending on distribution channel. Because of its greater distribution network, the store-based segment is likely to dominate the baby wipes market. However, with competitive pricing and ease of purchase, online retail of baby wipes is likely to outperform brick and store retail in the coming years. Furthermore, due to increased smart phone and internet penetration in developing regions, the non-store-based segment, which includes online shopping, is predicted to grow at the quickest rate. During the forecast period, rising disposable income is expected to aid market expansion even more.

Regional Insights

Companies are investing extensively in R&D to meet the growing demand for baby wipes in developing countries. Hypoallergenic and environmentally friendly wipes are in high demand in developed Europe and North America, and the trend is quickly spreading to emerging economies. Furthermore, increased e-commerce merchants, as well as increasing availability, accessibility, and inexpensive pricing, have aided marketers and brands in expanding penetration and introducing new additions and varieties to their products.

Baby wipes of specific varieties, such as organic and natural baby wipes, are in high demand in developed economies in North America and Europe. Furthermore, the usage of biodegradable eco-friendly materials in baby wipes is recommended by these regions' high disposable income groups.

