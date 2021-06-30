Meltano Spins Out of GitLab, Raises $4.2M in Seed Funding Led by GV to Enhance Open Source Data Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today GitLab Inc., a company that offers a complete DevOps Platform, announced the spin-out of Meltano, an open source ELT (Extract, Load, Transform) platform built for the DataOps era. Meltano also closed $4.2M in seed funding led by GV and a number of angel investors, including Ram Shriram, WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg, and Max Beauchemin, creator of Apache Airflow and Superset. As an independent company Meltano has the opportunity to grow further as an open source company and focus on addressing the needs of the data engineering market starting with enhanced data integration.



“From its inception, Meltano has operated separately from GitLab’s DevOps platform. It started as a tool built for GitLab’s data and analytics team, who wanted an end-to-end data platform built around open source components and DevOps principles,” said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and CEO of GitLab. “With its new seed funding, Meltano, as an independently managed entity, will provide the benefits of open source data integration and DataOps to more organizations.”

Data teams today face challenges similar to those that led to the DevOps revolution and the rise of platforms like GitLab. There are point solutions for all parts of the data lifecycle, but they are typically inflexible, difficult to integrate with each other, and not conducive to collaboration. Data integration (ETL) solutions in particular are hard to extend and troubleshoot, and their limited connector libraries force organizations to supplement them with custom solutions built and maintained in-house. In response, data engineers and analysts are looking to embrace open source software and DevOps best practices such as version control, code review, and CI/CD, to increase efficiency and confidence in the result of their work and downstream decisions.

“Over the past few years, we have seen a wave of great open source data tools and technologies for data integration, transformation, orchestration, and visualization,” said Douwe Maan, CEO of Meltano. “We believe that there is still a significant challenge in integrating these disparate tools and managing their configuration and deployment consistently across environments. Meltano strives to solve this data workflow problem by bringing these solutions together in a single DataOps-ready project repository that scales with the needs of the organization. With this seed funding, we will be able to support more tools and make them accessible to more organizations.”

Today, Meltano offers a compelling open source data integration (ELT) solution that embraces the Singer standard for data movement and its existing library of over 200 community-maintained connectors, along with dbt for transformation, and Airflow for orchestration. Meltano makes it easier to use and deploy these tools together, to discover existing connectors, and to build new ones. In the near future, Meltano anticipates adding support for open source tools like Superset and Metabase for visualization, and alternative orchestration solutions like Dagster and Prefect, while continuing to grow its connector library with the help of the community.

“Meltano is well positioned to become a trusted open-source platform used by software developers to integrate data,” said Dave Munichiello, General Partner at GV and investor in GitLab, Segment, and Meltano. “The Meltano team combines years of SaaS and authentic open source experience, with a passion for building easy-to-use platforms for software developers.

To learn more about Meltano, read its funding announcement blog post and see its website , which includes a list of partners, access to Meltano’s Slack community, and product documentation.

About GitLab

GitLab is a complete DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle. This allows teams to significantly reduce cycle times through more efficient collaboration and enhanced focus.

Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. GitLab has an estimated 30 million+ users (both Paid and Free) from startups to global enterprises, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, Nasdaq, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software faster. All-remote since 2015, GitLab has more than 1,300 team members in approximately 68 countries.

About Meltano

Meltano is an open source DataOps platform that brings together best-in-class open source tools and technologies for the data lifecycle, including the Singer standard for data integration and its library of over 200 connectors, dbt for transformation, Airflow for orchestration, and soon Superset for visualization. It simplifies configuration, deployment, and monitoring, and lets data teams benefit from DevOps best practices such as version control, code review, and CI/CD.

Built on Open Source, Meltano works alongside its community of over 1000 data professionals at startups, global enterprises, and consultancies to build the next generation of data infrastructure and support a large ecosystem of open source connectors. There are thousands of active Meltano projects in use today by organizations such as Netlify and GitLab.

