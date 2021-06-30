DSM: Total voting rights

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Total Voting Rights
30 June 2021
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 30 June 2021, are summarised as follows:
|Shares in issue
|Voting rights per share
|Voting rights
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|51,739,341
|1
|51,739,341
|Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury
|3,810,661
|-
|-
|55,550,002
|Total Voting Rights
|51,739,341
The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.
The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.