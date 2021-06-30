Joveo Recognized as Programmatic Job Advertising Market Leader by Staffing Industry Analysts

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo, the global leader in data-driven recruitment advertising, announced today that it has been recognized as a market leader in Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) report on programmatic job advertising .



SIA is the leading global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. The report introduces programmatic job advertising as “a method to distribute job ads using AI and machine learning to determine where employers will have the most success in displaying their vacancies in line with the budget they have available.” It examines the application of the technology by staffing firms and employers to source candidates more effectively and efficiently.

The report highlights the consensus among market commentators on Joveo being one of the largest programmatic job advertising firms globally.

With customer success teams in seven countries, Joveo almost doubled its active client base in 2020, despite the economic impact of COVID-19. The company caters to the talent acquisition needs of several marquee global brands, including Adecco, HealthTrust (a subsidiary of HCA Healthcare), Randstad, FedEx, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Life Time Fitness, HCL Technologies, TCS, Monster, JobCloud, Nurse.com, and others.

With its managed media volume having grown by 800% globally in the last 3 years and by almost 400% in Europe in the last year alone, Joveo is the fastest growing programmatic job advertising platform in the world.

"As the only pure-play programmatic technology platform, we are democratizing job advertising worldwide. For the first time, enterprises and agencies can have direct access to all job sites along with display advertising on the World Wide Web,” said Kshitij Jain (KJ), Founder and CEO of Joveo. “The predictive and prescriptive capabilities of our recruitment media buying algorithms truly set us apart from other providers in our industry."

To learn more about Joveo’s award-winning platform, visit www.joveo.com .

