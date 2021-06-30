English French

Signing of a new 170 million euros syndicated loan, bringing the total amount of credit facilities available to the Group to 350 million euros

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces the signing of a new 170 million euros syndicated credit facility. This new credit line replicates the innovative framework of the one put in place in 2019: its interest rate may be subsidized depending on the achievement of certain Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria.

"We are very proud of the signing of this new syndicated loan, which will enable us to almost double the amount of bank facilities we currently have at our disposal. This transaction demonstrates the confidence of our banking partners, both old and new. Above all, this new Sustainability-Linked Loan, the cost of which will be linked to the achievement of non-financial objectives, is a further reminder of our desire to be an exemplary CSR player in the performance of our mission," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

The 170 million euros loan, with a maturity of five years, is composed of a revolving credit facility (for two thirds) and a term loan that can be drawn down for two years (for one third). The loan also benefits from a swingline sub-limit and an accordion clause allowing the amount to be increased during the life of the loan.

This new syndicated loan comes in addition to the two lines of 80 and 100 million euros already in place. It will strengthen the Group's financial flexibility within the framework of its continued growth, for example to pre-finance construction work on new power plants before project financing is drawn down. In addition, this transaction provides the Group with additional stable long-term financial resources and extends the average maturity of its financing.

The new financing is Sustainability-Linked, i.e. the interest rates will potentially be affected by the Group's achievement of the following non-financial objectives:

Occupational health and safety performance;

Business conduct and ethics;

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance of the company as assessed by the Gaïa extra-financial rating carried out by the EthiFinance1 agency.





This loan was contracted with a syndicate of eleven banking partners: BNP Paribas, Natixis (alongside Caisse d’Epargne de Bourgogne Franche-Comté, BRED-Banque Populaire and Banque Palatine) and Santander as Mandated Arrangers and Bookrunners, CACIB and Crédit Agricole Nord de France as Lead Arrangers, and Arkéa, CIC and Goldman Sachs as Arrangers.

BNP Paribas acted as the Sustainability Coordinator and Natixis as Documentation agent.

EthiFinance conducted the extra-financial analysis of Voltalia to establish its ESG rating.

Next on the agenda: Q2 2021 revenues on July 21, 2021 (after market closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11





1 As agreed in 2019 with EthiFinance for the structuring of the previous transaction, the extra-financial rating agency EthiFinance has committed to provide an annual ESG rating based on its Gaïa methodology adapted to European small and mid-caps.

