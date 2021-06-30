RYAH Group, Inc. Announces Investor and Public Relations Arrangements

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) (“RYAH” or the “Company”) today announces that it has entered into the following public relations, investor relations and/or marketing arrangements:

A service agreement with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), through RYAH Medtech, Inc. (“RYAH Medtech”) under which KCSA will provide certain public relations and corporate communications services to the Company for a period of six months, for a cash consideration of US$64,000.

A service agreement with EastWest Asset Management LLC ("EastWest"), an affiliate of CFN Media Group , through RYAH Medtech, under which EastWest will provide certain investor relations, marketing and corporate communication services to the Company for a period of six (6) months. In consideration for EastWest's services, the Company has agreed to pay EastWest a fee of US$175,000, satisfied by the issuance of an aggregate 2,893,333 restricted Class A subordinated voting shares (the "Consideration Shares") to EastWest, at a deemed price of C$0.075 per share. The Consideration Shares are subject to certain contractual leak-out provisions in respect of the disposition or transfer such shares.

In each case, the Company and the counterparties maintain an arm's-length relationship, and to the knowledge of the Company, none of the noted entities has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company other than as set forth above.

"We continue to remain focused and disciplined in ensuring our clients, investors and our partners remain informed of our vision, mission and progress as we accelerate our growth strategy. These two additional partnerships will enable RYAH to amplify its messaging in achieving our goals of global expansion in both IoT hardware, software and data analytics services; and delivering significant value to our shareholders,” said Gregory Wagner , the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Group, Inc.

RYAH Group, Inc. is a connected device and big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant patient data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies and licensed processors (LPs) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patients and demographics. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation life cycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "potential," "believe," "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to (i) the Company's intention to accelerate its growth strategy, (ii) the anticipated benefits associated with the Company's engagement of EastWest and/or KCSA, and (iii) the Company's goal of global expansion in both IoT hardware, software and data analytics services. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events based on current information available to the Company and are necessarily subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with or inherent in (i) the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; (ii) the expected benefits of the Company's product offerings and the anticipated results and experience of users thereof; (iii) the Company's ability to execute on key priorities, implement business strategies and/or pursue business opportunities; and (iv) such other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are further cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking statements (including, but not limited to, the assumption that (i) the Company will be able to execute on its business plan and will obtain and maintain all necessary permits and authorizations to execute on its business plan; and (ii) the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events), although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and result in actual results differing materially from those anticipated, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Should any such risk factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

