OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

30 June 2021

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 30 June 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 2,507,842 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 48.0 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 419,845,335 Ordinary 10p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 4511 8657

