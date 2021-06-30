Patientory Hurdles Challenges During Pandemic Times

Atlanta, GA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Blockchain systems like Patientory are coming up with platforms that are in constant development. They have been adapted and deployed to address the concerns presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as flaws in supply chains and failure to deploy the most necessary resources.

The crisis resulted in challenges in accessing and disseminating the data needed to enable quick decisions in its management. Patientory ensures that actionable insights to improve one's health are taken on time by empowering patients, health organizations, and clinicians to securely access and transfer their protected health information. Blockchains are suited for managing multi-party, inter-organizational, and cross-border transactions because they are well-tailored to verifying, securing, and sharing data.



Mapping medical supply chain

Patientory will dramatically increase the supply chain of essential medical equipment and supplies such as masks, ventilators, and personal protective suits.

First-world countries like the United States of America find it challenging to locate and procure these critical medical supplies, which contributed to the country's high incidence of COVID-19 cases and deaths.



Frontliner Registry and Credentials Verification

Because medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers operate in a decentralized marketplace, a transparent system is necessary to allow the government to see which businesses to tap for their needed medical supplies and allows hospitals to speed up their logistics to respond better to their patients' needs.

Different blockchain systems, such as Patientory, contribute to the solution of this problem by facilitating collaboration across institutions and certifying authorities regarding the verification of healthcare professionals' capabilities. They also assist in matching the demand for frontliners with the availability of labor.



Contact Tracing

Contact tracking is one of the touchiest subjects during the pandemic because of its risks-invading personal privacy. As a result, most governments go to the extreme side of contact tracing to flatten the curve by checking patients' most sensitive information, such as their medical history, connections, interactions, and geographical movements.

The Coalition application seeks to address. It provides a free platform for anyone to discuss relevant information without jeopardizing privacy or illegally publishing personal data. Users can use this app to voluntarily report whether they are unwell or have tested positive for the virus.



Sustaining the economy: How blockchain can help

If supply chains are the machinery of global trade, money is the oil that keeps it running. Nonetheless, as a carrier of the disease, money has been a source of stress during this pandemic.

The Ethereum-based Solve.Care platform significantly reduces healthcare administrative costs, allowing more of a patient's medical expenditure to go directly to care.



Looking beyond our current pandemic, Patientory provides the capacity to maintain enormous populations of people healthy all around the planet. This year demonstrated that access to digital health solutions is required more than ever. Telemedicine app usage increased by over 70%.



Patientory uses blockchain technology for medical supply chain mapping, which is vital for successful product distribution, preventing hoarding, and protecting against fraud. Because medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers operate in a decentralized marketplace, a transparent system that allows the government to see which businesses to tap for their needed medical supplies and allows hospitals to speed up their logistics to better respond to their patients’ needs is required.



Benefits of Leveraging Blockchain Technology

Conclusion



The private sector, which is affected by COVID-19, must continue to lead the way. They must begin by incorporating blockchain into their infrastructures, with immediate effect. Companies must continue to work on pilots centered on medical records, credentialing systems, incentive structures, and other forms of sovereign identification. Governments must recognize the potential of blockchain technology.

Every national government should establish a medical data emergency task team to begin planning and implementing blockchain efforts. They have the potential to boost the growth of technological enterprises working on the solutions mentioned here. In addition, to deploy blockchain credentials, they should collaborate with medical professional associations and other stakeholders.



