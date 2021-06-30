Revera announces exclusive partnership with C.A.R.P.

Mississauga, ON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revera, a leader in the senior living sector, today announced its new Affinity Partnership with C.A.R.P., also known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons, a national advocacy organization that serves the needs of Canadians As We Age. Revera is proud to be the only senior living operator in Canada approved by C.A.R.P.

Revera and C.A.R.P. share a common goal: to improve the aging experience for Canadian seniors. As part of its Affinity Partnership, Revera will offer all C.A.R.P. members special benefits, including two months’ free rent for members moving into a Revera retirement residence.

“Revera is proud to be the only senior living operator in the sector to be recognized by C.A.R.P. as an Affinity Partner,” says Thomas G. Wellner, CEO and President of Revera. “While we are two organizations with distinct advocacy positions, Revera and C.A.R.P. share a common social purpose in our advocacy efforts to end ageism and a common goal to create opportunities for seniors to live a life of purpose.”

Revera is pleased to offer C.A.R.P. members, through this partnership, a special two months rent-free offer when moving into a Revera retirement residence. Revera offers a variety of independent living, supportive living, assisted living and memory care suites at its retirement homes across Canada. The residences offer best-in-class amenities, recreation programs and facilities, social activities and dining options, all informed by Revera’s Dimensions of Wellness program, a holistic approach to seniors health and wellness.

“The devastating impact of the pandemic in Long-Term Care has not only revealed gaping weaknesses in dated buildings and thinking, but highlights the truly massive scale of the investments that will have to be made if Canadians are ever to Age with Dignity.

C.A.R.P. recognizes Revera for its work and ongoing research into Senior Living – from Retirement Residences to Long-Term Care facilities – and for its dedication to the innovative redevelopment of those spaces.

This new partnership reflects our shared determination to protect the safety and dignity of older Canadians, to celebrate them, and to continue to advocate relentlessly on their behalf," says Moses Znaimer, President, C.A.R.P.

Backed by more than 320,000 members, C.A.R.P. is a non-partisan association committed to working with all parties in government to advocate for older Canadians. It promotes equitable access to health care, financial security, and freedom from ageism.

Revera joins C.A.R.P. in challenging ageism through Age is More, the company’s social cause of choice. Age is More showcases and celebrates the ageless spirit of older people. With its partners, Revera challenges the negative attitudes, stereotypes and preconceptions that prevent older persons from living their lives to the fullest.

About Revera

Revera is a leading Canadian-owned and -headquartered, owner, investor, developer and operator in the senior living sector. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Revera owns or operates more than 500 properties across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom serving more than 55,000 seniors. The company offers seniors’ apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long term care. With approximately 50,000 employees dedicated to providing exceptional care and service, Revera is helping seniors live life to the fullest. Through Age is More, Revera is committed to challenging ageism, the company’s social cause of choice. Find out more at ReveraLiving.com, Facebook.com/ReveraInc or on Twitter @Revera_Inc.

About C.A.R.P.

C.A.R.P. is a national, non-partisan, non-profit organization that advocates for freedom from ageism, financial security, and improved health care for Canadians As We Age. With over 320,000 members and 27 chapters across Canada, C.A.R.P. (also known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons) plays an active role in the creation of policy and legislation that impacts older Canadians. C.A.R.P. enlists members’ voices to increase its clout as an effective advocate. C.A.R.P. also has a unique affiliation with ZoomerMedia Limited, whose powerful suite of media channels support C.A.R.P.'s advocacy. Most C.A.R.P. members subscribe to ZOOMER Magazine, watch ZoomerTelevision/VisionTV, and listen to Zoomer Radio (AM740/96.7FM/ZoomerRadio.ca). For more information and how to join, visit carp.ca

