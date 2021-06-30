BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update

Fredericksburg, VA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFCH) is pleased to announce it has completed all financial statements required to return to “Pink Current” status, which will be posted upon OTC Markets completing its review of our application. Everything required from the Company has been submitted to OTC Markets by their required deadline of June 30. They have advised us that application processing time is currently 6-8 weeks.



Additionally, we are excited to announce Bryan Wilkinson has been appointed as an independent Board Member of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Wilkinson will be taking over investor relations and shareholder communications to provide our shareholders with more frequent updates. While we have accomplished a lot at our first mining facility and continue to do so, we want to acknowledge that consistent communication has not been our strength, which is what we intend to improve on with the addition of Mr. Wilkinson.

Further, Mr. Wilkinson would like to add, “Having been an early funder/investor in BitFrontier, I was able to see first-hand the passion and expertise BitFrontier’s Board of Directors brings to the table. Knowing how investing works, and how important it is to have transparency and shareholder communications coupled with the drive and work ethic behind this management team seemed like the perfect fit for me. I try to tell everyone that runs a public company there’s two sides to it, one is the company itself, the other is the public side. I am very excited to join a team and bring the key roles that BitFrontier has been lacking to take it to the next level.”

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.:

BitFrontier Capital Holdings' business plan is to concentrate on crypto-currency related investments and development opportunities through crypto-currency mining, investments in private and/or public entities, joint ventures, and acquisitions of block-chain related companies. BitFrontier Capital Holdings has two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, BitFrontier Capital Investments, Inc. and BitFrontier Technologies, Inc. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, BitFrontier Technologies, Inc., the Company is currently in the final stages of construction of a warehouse specifically designed for hosting crypto-currency mining equipment. Crypto-currency mining (e.g. Bitcoin mining) entails running ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit servers or other specialized servers which solve a set of prescribed complex mathematical calculations in order to add a block to a block-chain and thereby confirm digital asset transactions. A party which is successful in adding a block to the block-chain is awarded a fixed number of digital assets in return.

For additional information please visit www.bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/BitFrontierInc

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's reports and filings at https://www.otcmarkets.com/

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings Investor Relations

540-736-3069

IR@bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com