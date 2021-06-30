Unilog Taps Chief Growth Officer Ben Stump to Accelerate Development

WAYNE, Pa., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog , the leading provider of powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket businesses, has hired Ben Stump as its first Chief Growth Officer, the company announced today. As CGO, Stump will oversee both product management and sales.



The new position aligns with the January announcement that Investcorp has taken a majority stake in Unilog in order to accelerate product innovation, enhance customer service, and expand market presence. As part of the company’s expanded focus on product innovation, Unilog looked for an executive who understands the interplay between such innovation and sales.

“As Chief Growth Officer, Ben will accelerate our continuing work to elevate the success of SMB B2B companies in eCommerce,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “He has proven himself both as a chief technology officer and chief revenue officer, making him ideal to lead our strategic expansion.”

Prior to joining Unilog, Stump was Chief Revenue Officer of WISeKey SA, a global cybersecurity company. Before that he was Chief Technology Officer at OpSec, where he was charged with creating, delivering, and evangelizing to the market a new vision and strategy, transforming the business with a focus on digital solutions. Stump also led as SVP and CTO at Westell Technologies and serves on the board of Blockpool Limited, a blockchain technology company.

“I’m looking forward to working with Unilog customers as we continue to evolve our digital commerce platform,” said Stump. “The opportunity to help increase the positive business impact for our customers with our next-generation solution was the driving force behind my decision to join the Unilog leadership team.”

About Unilog

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channels. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com .

