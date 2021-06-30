Harbourfront Names Former Vertex COO as Chief Technology Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Management (“Harbourfront”) or the (“Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Leonard Trigg as Chief Technology Officer, to lead and advance the Company’s technology and innovation division.



Mr. Trigg joins Harbourfront from Vertex One Asset Management Inc., where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Director. Prior to being appointed COO, he supported Vertex for 16 years as a consultant and outsourced Chief Technology Officer.

As a new addition to Harbourfront’s executive office, Mr. Trigg will lead the expansion of Harbourfront’s technology and product roadmap, refining a secure and sophisticated platform that underpins all aspects of the business. He plans to accelerate application development and expand the firm’s overall capacity by utilizing data analytics, technology, automation, and improved workflows. This comes with the intention of advancing and expanding the advisor and client experience at Harbourfront.

“Hiring Leonard is yet another testament to how serious we are about continually investing in the expansion of the firm’s capacity, security and performance,” says Mark J. Pinto, President, and Director of Harbourfront Wealth Management.

“Our commitment to advisors and clients is to continually leverage technology to enable a seamless and efficient experience that benefits them.”

For the last 25 years, Mr. Trigg also served in a consultant or executive capacity to a wide range of firms in Canada, the United States and Switzerland, specifically in the asset management and technology sectors.

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Harbourfront Wealth Management is a Canadian-owned independent advisory firm servicing growth-oriented advisors and high-net-worth clients. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, and has a rapidly growing network of 22 branches across Canada. It is a member of the Harbourfront Group of Companies, which also encompasses a sub-advised Canadian Asset Management firm specializing in alternative investments, and Harbourfront Wealth America, a US registered investment advisor.

Learn more: harbourfrontwealth.com

