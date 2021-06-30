InsurTech Hartford Announces Innovation Challenge Winners and In-Person Symposium in November

HARTFORD, Conn., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsurTech Hartford (ITH), a thriving InsurTech ecosystem with global startup, agent/broker, carrier, solution provider, and investor constituents, is pleased to announce the winners of the organization’s recent Global InsurTech Innovation Challenge, and to confirm that ITH will hold an in-person edition of the InsurTech Hartford Symposium for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sponsored by Travelers Insurance (Travelers), Launch Hartford, Amica Mutual Insurance (Amica), Beazley Group (Beazley), Hartford Steam Boiler, a Munich Re Company (HSB), CGI, and Appian, with support from the Connecticut Insurance Department, Connecticut Insurance & Financial Services (CIFS), and the University of Connecticut Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, the 2021 Global InsurTech Innovation Challenge drew nearly 100 submissions from 12 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Judged by a panel of insurance and technology experts in three categories, the finalists’ virtual presentations highlighted well-known problem areas in the industry through quick views into innovative solutions, including using artificial intelligence (AI) for automating claims, driving operational efficiencies with a parametric Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, and providing a digital platform for delivering relevant, hyper-personalized coverages.

PainWorth was the top winner in the Travelers Emerging Product category, with Saya and Sola in runner-up positions. In the Judges’ All-Around Favorite category, Otonomi came in on top, followed closely by Serenus and Protosure. Finally, the judges selected CoverHero in the Best Emerging InsurTech category with WeAnalyze and MotionsCloud as fast followers.

“Each time we hold any kind of innovation initiative, the solutions presented get more mature and sophisticated,” said Stacey Brown, founder of ITH. “We are very pleased with the number of submissions, the industry participation, and would like to congratulate all the winners on their impressive accomplishments.”

Building on the success of this year’s Innovation Challenge, ITH is also pleased to announce it will hold one of the industry’s first, post-pandemic live events, the 2021 InsurTech Hartford Symposium, on October 26 and 27. First held in 2019 at the Hartford Marriott, this year’s InsurTech Hartford Symposium will move to the Connecticut Convention Center to accommodate attendee numbers which are expected to exceed 1,000. Drawing largely from the insurance-rich communities within a three- to four-hour drive of Hartford, including New York City, the 2021 InsurTech Hartford Symposium offers a prominent networking venue for insurance professionals easing back into regular business travel.

“With reliable vaccines now in widespread distribution, it’s time for the InsurTech community to get back to business as usual,” said Brown. “There are valuable connections to be made and insurance problems to be solved. InsurTech Hartford and our upcoming Symposium are at the ground floor of innovation strategy plans throughout the industry. You have to be here in October in order to push your business forward.”

Designed to fit any budget, there are various exhibiting and sponsorship packages available. Those interested in attending may join the waitlist at www.insurtechhartfordsymposium.com.

For more information on the Innovation Challenge, ITH, or exhibiting and attendance at the upcoming InsurTech Symposium, please visit www.insurtechhartford.com/innovationchallenge or www.insurtechhartford.com respectively.

About InsurTech Hartford (ITH)

InsurTech Hartford (ITH) is a thriving InsurTech ecosystem founded in 2016 with global startup, agent/broker, carrier, solution provider, and investor constituents. With a proven track record of creating industry engagement and collaboration through high-impact networking events, conferences, virtual education, and innovation initiatives, ITH draws a dynamic, executive-level audience from all lines of the (re)insurance business. For more information, please visit www.insurtechhartford.com.

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

Jen@stnickmedia.com

859.803.6597