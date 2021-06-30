Helicopter MRO Market Size Worth USD 12.34 Billion by 2025 at 4.55% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helicopter MRO Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Helicopter MRO Market Information by Type, Helicopter Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is anticipated by USD 12.34 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.55%.

Market Drivers and Restrains

The increasing utility of commercial helicopters, creating the need for helicopter MRO services is expected to underpin the expansion of the market. The surge in outsourcing activities of helicopter MRO services can fuel the upsurge of the helicopter MRO market. The upscaling demand for civil helicopters due to causes, such as; increase in offshore activity, indulgence of law enforcement agencies in aviation, need for evacuation under medical emergencies, and search and rescue operations, can foster the requirement for MRO services, thereby can boosting the global helicopter MRO market growth. On the contrary, rise of environmental risks and the introduction of next-generation helicopters are causes that can obstruct the expansion of the helicopter MRO market in the near future. In addition, strict government norms can limit the helicopter MRO business expansion.

Launching Online Program to Boost MRO Service Sales

Top-notch aviation companies are launching programs to reach new buyer and the introduction of online-based show are making the process feasible in the pandemic. Heli-One, one of the world’s largest helicopter solution provider specializing in MRO, announced the launch of ‘Heli-One Virtual Expo’. It is an online-based trade show that will feature video content showcasing employee proposition and company’s panel discussions, products, capability updates, and facility tours among others, that will run for three days on the Heli-One website.

Competitive Landscape

The intensifying competition among MRO dealers is based on expense, reliability, efficiency, and aftermarket operation of their solutions. Helicopter MRO vendors are investing in solutions made of high-quality materials and enabled with latest technologies, and offer at affordable price to customers. Efforts made by both exiting vendors and new start-ups are manifesting in the expansion of their buyer’s base and in gaining a global foothold in key areas, such as; in-house development, and multiple product offerings.

Some well-established companies in the Global Helicopter MRO Market profiled by MRFR are:

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (UK)

United Technologies Corporation (US)

MTU Aero Engines AG (Germany)

StandardAero (US)

Textron Inc. (US)

Safran SA (France)

Airbus SAS (Netherlands)

Leonardo SpA (Italy)

Heli-One (Canada)

International Inc. (US)

Segmental Analysis

The segment study of the global helicopter MRO market is based on type, helicopter type, and application.

Heavy Maintenance Segment to Churn-Up Decent Turnover

The type-based segments of the global helicopter MRO market are engine maintenance, heavy maintenance airframe, line maintenance, and part maintenance. The heavy maintenance airframe segment is expected to earn decent profit for the market, where as the line maintenance segment can rise at high growth pace.

Increase in Application of Heavy Helicopter to Prompt Market

The helicopter type-based segments of the helicopter MRO market are medium helicopters (3.1–9.0 tonnes), small helicopters (<3.1 tonnes), and heavy helicopters (>9.0 tonnes). Heavy helicopters have a carrying capacity of more than 9 tonnes. The increasing utility of heavy helicopters segment by military to transport troops and as combat artillery and equipment can favor the heavy helicopter segment.

Growing Demand for Civil Helicopter to Benefit Helicopter MRO Market

The application-based segments of the helicopter MRO market are military and civilian. The surge in commercial need for helicopters, resulting in the demand for civil helicopter MRO services can promote the market rise in the near future.

Regional Analysis

U.S. to Dominate North America Helicopter MRO Market

The surge in need for civil aviation solutions in the North America region is expected to garner substantial revenue for the regional market that is expected to be spearheaded by the US. The US is observed to have the largest number of MRO installations required for both military and commercial helicopters. In addition, the US Department of Defence (DoD) is also investing in developing the existing helicopter fleet that can benefit the regional helicopter MRO market over the forecast tenure.

EU Helicopter MRO to Profit from Commercial Avenues

In Europe, the surge in the adoption of civilian turbine-powered helicopters in the UK and other EU regions can favor the helicopter MRO market. The economic prosperity of Europe and the rapid replacement of ageing aircraft can add to the helicopter MRO market rise in the analysis period. In the EU region, the growing utility of helicopter in offshore operations, tourism, and search and rescue missions, is creating the need for MRO solutions, which, in turn, can promote the helicopter MRO market in the years to come. In addition, the surge in the utility of civilian turbine-powered helicopters and their growing popularity can provide thrust to the regional market expansion.

APAC and MEA to Contribute for Helicopter MRO Rise on Global Scale

Helicopter MRO market in the APAC is expected to garner considerable revenue for the global market owing to the hefty investment made by governments and leading private organizations in the development of the aviation infrastructure. MEA helicopter MRO market is also likely to get benefit form APAC. India expected to India is gaining prominence in the global aviation field. Telangana, is observed as the frontrunner in defence, aerospace, and aviation sectors and holds significant growth opportunities for MRO. The region is preparing for launching effective MRO setup that will not only earn revenue for India, buy contribute to the Southeast and Middle East Asian regions GDP. Air India Engineering Services and GMR Aero Technic are two large airframe MROs existing at GMR Aerospace Park in Hyderabad. Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad is also going to set-up an MRO hub, adding to the helicopter MRO service ecosystem. The progressive aviation sector in APAC and MEA regions can contribute to the expansion of the helicopter MRO on a global scale.

