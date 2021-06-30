Record Number of Families to Celebrate July 4th Camping at Jellystone Park

Bike and golf cart parades, cabin and RV decorating among planned activities

CINCINNATI, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families are packing America’s campgrounds and RV parks in massive numbers this year as the Independence Day weekend takes on special meaning. Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, the nation’s leading family camping and glamping chain with more than 75 locations nationwide, reports most have been sold out for weeks.

Renowned for its family activities and attractions, guests this weekend will get into the Independence Day spirit by decorating their cabins, RVs and tent sites. Red, white and blue costumes abound, especially during bike and golf cart parades. Other activities and events, which vary by location, include watermelon eating contests, glow-in-the-dark dance parties, live music and corn hole tournaments. Several camp-resorts also offer firework shows.

"So far, this year has been like no other for us,” said Bill Pott, owner of the Jellystone Park in Cave City, Kentucky. “Not only are guests returning after the pandemic restrictions, but there is an explosion of new RVers and others who want to stay outdoors for their vacations. It is such a pleasure to see families playing together in the open air and experiencing so much fun as they enjoy our facilities and amenities."

Other Jellystone Park locations report being equally busy. Bookings this July Fourth weekend are up 70% over last year.

A recent nationwide survey of more than 800 moms and their kids conducted for Jellystone Park by Touchstone Research shed light on why camping and glamping are so popular:

Seventy percent of moms said they are somewhat to very comfortable camping, compared to only 62% who said they are comfortable staying in a hotel room.

Ninety-five percent of moms with camping experience said family members are less likely to engage in social media or other online activities while camping/glamping compared to when at home.

Ninety-seven percent of kids rated going to swimming pools and water parks, which Jellystone Park features, as their favorite vacation activity, topping amusement parks.

Nine-out-of-10 moms with camping experience said their family has made some of its best memories while camping/glamping.

RV manufacturing data provides further proof that the camping boom, which started before the COVID-19 pandemic, is continuing to grow. The RV Industry Association recently reported that manufacturers have set a new shipment record for each of the past seven months, with May 2021 shipments up more than 75% compared to May 2020.

“With campgrounds so busy this summer, we’re encouraging parents to start planning fall trips,” said Trent Hershenson, Jellystone Park vice president of Marketing. “Just like Independence Day weekend, fall weekends at Jellystone Park feature all kinds of fun, such as Halloween decorating contests and trick-or-treating.”

For more information and to make reservations visit www.jellystonepark.com.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping and glamping destination, famous for providing guests with attractions such as pools, water slides and splash grounds; activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides, and foam parties; fun-filled theme weekends such as Chocolate Lovers Weekend and Halloween Spooktacular Weekends; and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Jellystone Park guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options including premium cabins, yurts, deluxe RV sites, and traditional tenting campsites. There are more than 75 Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.jellystonepark.com and www.jellystonefranchise.com.

