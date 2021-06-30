Powers Brand Communications Announces New Franchise Clients

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powers Brand Communications, the Philadelphia-based public relations and content marketing firm, today announced several new franchise clients including Jabz Boxing, PrimoHoagies, Auxo Medical, and Mr. Mac’s.



“We are thrilled to welcome these amazing brands to our client roster,” said Vince Powers, Founder and CEO, Powers Brand Communications. “Jabz Boxing, PrimoHoagies, Auxo Medical, and Mr. Mac’s each saw a need in the marketplace, developed a successful model, and are providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to become part of their vision.”

Jabz Boxing, where gritty boxing gym meets luxury boutique studio, is the leading boxing-inspired fitness concept with a full-body circuit style that utilizes boxing-inspired exercises focused on fitness, not fighting. Founded in 2012, Jabz has over 15 gyms across 5 states and is expanding its footprint to several more states by year end.

A Philadelphia staple, PrimoHoagies has taken the flavor of South Philadelphia and spread it across its east coast footprint. Founded in 1992, franchises have found new and devoted clientele in Florida, Maryland, and South Carolina in addition to long-standing markets in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. PrimoHoagies also will open soon in North Carolina.

Based in Richmond, VA, Auxo Medical is the first franchise model in the medical and laboratory equipment maintenance and sales industry. Founded in 1997, their first franchise is opening this summer, and the company is currently seeking other prospective owners.

Founded in 2010, Mr. Mac’s Mac and Cheese has been satisfying customers for over a decade with their gourmet macaroni and cheese menu. With restaurants across the New England footprint, Mr. Mac’s is reigniting their franchise concept and will be rolling out delivery to areas across the northeast.

Powers will work with the franchisors and franchisees to plan and execute grand openings, conduct media relations, and provide local store marketing support. These brands join the budding Franchise Practice that includes Duck Donuts, Nick Filet, Fitness Machine Technicians, MY SALON Suite, and The Closet Trading Company.

About Powers Brand Communications LLC

Founded in 2012, Powers Brand Communications is a national public relations and content marketing firm that represents clients ranging from emerging growth companies to national brands. In addition to serving clients in the Consumer/Retail and B2B space, we offer a team dedicated to Franchise brands working with both franchisors and franchisees. For more information, visit https://powersbc.com.

