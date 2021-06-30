Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

English Finnish

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 30 June 2021 at 21.30 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Valoe has received an announcement from Savcor Technologies Oy according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 15 % of all the shares in Valoe due to an event changing the breakdown of shares or voting rights in Valoe.

Total positions of Savcor Technologies Oy subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial

instruments (total of B) Total number of shares and voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed

or reached 12.07 % 0 % 12.07 % Position of previous notification (if applicable) 19.44 % 0 % 19.44 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/Type of

shares ISIN code Number of shares

and voting rights Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6

and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6

and 9:7) FI0009006951 44,448,414 0 12.07 % 0 % A TOTAL 44,448,414 0 12.07% 0 %

In Mikkeli 30 June 2021

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Iikka Savisalo

President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

