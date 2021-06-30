OSS Expands Into East Coast States, Executes Rebranding Targeted at Up-and-Coming Markets

Operational Security Solutions Expands West Coast Operations to New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania Alongside Launch of Company's New Website



Fresno, California, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, cannabis-specific compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today their expansion into New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to increase market share dominance on the East Coast alongside the launch of their new website.

The expansion will provide compliance and security solutions for states on the East Coast of the U.S., ensuring the sustainability of OSS clients’ businesses through comprehensive security and risk management solutions. The Company will also ensure that the assets of East Coast financial institutions (FIs) are secured and validated through the ever-evolving cannabis industry with their BSA (Bank Secrecy Act) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) compliance program.

The services OSS will provide customers in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania include compliance, secure cash management and logistics, and financial solutions. Once operations are launched, OSS’ plans include further expansion into additional mid-Atlantic states.

“We are proud to be supporting our partners on the East Coast through rapidly shifting state regulations and growing concerns around safe banking and monitoring,” said Ryan Hale, Chief Sales Officer at Operational Security Solutions. “With impending federal legalization of cannabis, we hope to be reaching the rest of the country with our services soon and look forward to seeing where this industry takes us.”

As part of OSS’ strategic communications plan to complement its growing nationwide market penetration, the Company initiated a complete branding overhaul to better reflect the team’s collective expertise and service offerings.

“Our enhanced online presence and marketing collateral are designed to capture the spirit of what we have achieved to date and reflect our roadmap into rapidly maturing cannabis markets across the U.S.,” Hale said. “Cannabis business operators, financial institutions and other related entities must overcome numerous regulatory hurdles to remain compliant and competitive in this multibillion-dollar industry. We’ve positioned our website to include our breadth of services and offer further transparency into why OSS is the superior risk management solutions provider.”

Beyond its security offerings, Operational Security Solutions offers industry-leading cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the Industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks.

Founded in 2017 by former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals, OSS has quickly become the standard in top-tier risk management services that include armored cash-in-transit (CIT) services, physical security and guard consulting services, security consulting services for both financial institutions and marijuana-related businesses, and a comprehensive suite of compliance services. OSS boasts a no loss record to-date and is looking to expand further into the East Coast market throughout the rest of this year.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.

Public Relations Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

oss@cmwmedia.com

858.264.6600