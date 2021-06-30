Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 30 June 2021 at 22.00 Finnish time
Valoe Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Savisalo, Iikka
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20210630193237_4
Transaction date: 2021-06-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7,210,000 Unit price: .04 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 7,210,000 Volume weighted average price: .04 EUR
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Savisalo, Hannu
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20210630194509_9
Transaction date: 2021-06-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,562,500 Unit price: .04 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,562,500 Volume weighted average price: .04 EUR
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: SCI-Finance Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Savisalo, Hannu
Position: Member of the Board
(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Savisalo, Iikka
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20210630194720_7
Transaction date: 2021-06-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,500,000 Unit price: .04 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,500,000 Volume weighted average price: .04 EUR
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Savcor Technologies Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Savisalo, Hannu
Position: Member of the Board
(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Savisalo, Iikka
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20210630193051_2
Transaction date: 2021-06-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,977,500 Unit price: .04 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,977,500 Volume weighted average price: .04 EUR
In Mikkeli 30 June 2021
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides
automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.