English Finnish

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 30 June 2021 at 22.00 Finnish time

Valoe Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Savisalo, Iikka

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Valoe Oyj

LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20210630193237_4

Transaction date: 2021-06-23

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006951

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7,210,000 Unit price: .04 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 7,210,000 Volume weighted average price: .04 EUR

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Savisalo, Hannu

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Valoe Oyj

LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20210630194509_9

Transaction date: 2021-06-23

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006951

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,562,500 Unit price: .04 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,562,500 Volume weighted average price: .04 EUR

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: SCI-Finance Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Savisalo, Hannu

Position: Member of the Board

(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Savisalo, Iikka

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Valoe Oyj

LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20210630194720_7

Transaction date: 2021-06-23

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006951

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,500,000 Unit price: .04 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,500,000 Volume weighted average price: .04 EUR

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Savcor Technologies Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Savisalo, Hannu

Position: Member of the Board

(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Savisalo, Iikka

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Valoe Oyj

LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20210630193051_2

Transaction date: 2021-06-23

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006951

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,977,500 Unit price: .04 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,977,500 Volume weighted average price: .04 EUR

In Mikkeli 30 June 2021

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Iikka Savisalo

President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki

Main media

www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides

automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.