Noridian Awarded Medicaid Provider Enrollment Services Contract by North Dakota Department of Human Services

FARGO, N.D., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) has been awarded a contract to enroll qualified providers and suppliers into the Medicaid Program. This contract, awarded to Noridian by the North Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS), will cover an initial contract period of 16 months with the option of two extensions of 24 months each.



Noridian’s proposal to North Dakota’s DHS showcased decades of experience running large-scale call centers, Medicaid knowledge, and a more efficient call center model. “This award reflects Noridian’s reputation as a dependable contracting partner,” said Paul Wilson, Noridian President and CEO.

Headquartered in North Dakota, Noridian has deep roots in the state. “Fifty years ago, when Noridian started, Medicare claims from North Dakota providers were the first claims we processed,” said Wilson. “We have grown tremendously and now have a nationwide footprint, serving both federal and state health care programs. But we still focus on the person in each transaction. We believe every encounter is worthy of our very best.”

Noridian already assists many North Dakota providers and members with questions about Medicaid claims payment, claims submission, and prior authorization. That work is done under a separate Medicaid Call Center contract awarded in June 2019 to Noridian by North Dakota DHS. In April 2020, DHS also contracted with Noridian to assist with answering questions that come into the COVID-19 hotline.

“Service providers are the heart of North Dakota’s Medicaid program,” said Caprice Knapp, DHS Medical Services Division director. “Our latest partnership with Noridian will provide even better customer service and support to providers who serve North Dakota Medicaid members.”

On a nationwide scale, Noridian holds several Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) contracts including the Medicare Part A/Part B contracts for Jurisdictions E and F, and the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) contracts for Jurisdictions A and D. Noridian also is the Supplemental Medical Review Contractor (SMRC) for CMS and holds a Unified Program Integrity Contractor (UPIC) award, which allows Noridian to bid on procurements under the UPIC umbrella.

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) designs and delivers innovative administrative services that enhance federal and state government health care programs. Noridian has served as a government claims contractor since the federal Medicare program’s inception in 1966. The company is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the country. For more information, visit http://www.noridian.com.

