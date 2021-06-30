52,250± SF Industrial / Manufacturing Facility Selling at Auction in Rock Hill, SC

ROCK HILL, S.C., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ligon Company introduces a unique way to buy real estate at Auction. On July 1st the bidding will open to buy a 52,250± SF Industrial / Manufacturing Facility located at 911 E White St, Rock Hill, SC. This auction takes place on the Internet at www.TheLigonCompany.com. The auction will run through July 23rd at 12 Noon.



Using software provided by Auction Flex, the market-leader in auction software for live and online auctions, The Ligon Company has assembled an online catalog for the property to get people bidding. Located in Rock Hill’s Opportunity Zone, this site is an excellent location for distribution, manufacturing, or warehouse facility located near downtown, next to the Historic District. Adaptive reuse is a possibility with $392m planned investments in the immediate area.

“With the continued growth in York County, close proximity to I-77, and only 3.5 miles from the 240 acre Carolina Panthers HQ site, this is a great opportunity to purchase prime real estate in the center of growth and action!” said Randy Ligon, owner of The Ligon Company. “We're extremely excited to offer this unique property at auction and provide a quick and seamless closing for both the seller and the buyer.”

