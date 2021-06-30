Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $1.0 Million and Operating Income of $0.9 Million For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $1.0 million, or $20.81 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.8 million, or $17.97 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The result for the three months was driven by property and casualty growth in both existing and new programs. Book value per weighted share at March 31, 2021 was $1,055.01 a decline from the book value per weighted share of $1,062.22 at December 31, 2020.  

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company had operating income of $0.9 million, or $19.99 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $1.2 million, or $25.95 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The financial guaranty segment ended in April of 2020 due to a commutation of the remaining portfolio of financial guaranty reinsurance business it had assumed from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp (“AGMC”). The aggregate outstanding par value of the reinsurance portfolio commuted was $345.0 million.

Net earned property and casualty premiums increased $1.2 million from $3.8 million in 2020 to $5.0 million in 2020, driven by an increase in existing and new programs.   Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium declined slightly from 55.4% to 54.6%. Fee income increased slightly from $3.1 million to $3.3 million due to increase in gross written premiums year over year of $5.5 million, moving from $98.4 million to $103.9 million.

Operating expenses decreased $1.4 million or 35.9% from $3.9 million in 2020 to $2.5 million in 2021 mainly due to savings in the financial guaranty segment and improved operational efficiencies.    

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
          
      March 31, 2021  December 31, 2020
Assets      
  Investments:      
   Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $68,077   $72,642 
   Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value   4,336    4,143 
  Cash and cash equivalents   23,606    24,254 
  Restricted cash   796    548 
  Accrued investment income   353    355 
  Premiums receivable   87,154    73,073 
  Deferred insurance premiums   109,231    101,843 
  Reinsurance balances receivable, net   184,161    194,914 
  Deferred policy acquisition costs   5,096    3,590 
  Intangible assets   4,800    4,800 
  Goodwill   33,050    33,050 
  Other assets   4,980    3,767 
   Total Assets  $525,641   $516,979 
          
          
Liabilities and Equity      
 Liabilities:      
  Loss and loss expense reserve  $194,812   $192,943 
  Deferred commission income   3,425    2,482 
  Unearned premiums   114,055    105,678 
  Ceded premium payable   71,052    71,989 
  Payable to general agents   5,621    4,331 
  Funds withheld   59,724    64,980 
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   10,117    7,922 
  Notes payable   16,521    16,521 
  Non-owned interest in VIE   300    300 
  Interest payable   451    451 
   Total Liabilities   476,078    467,597 
          
 Shareholders' Equity:      
  Common shares   4,698    4,698 
  Additional paid-in capital   189,151    189,151 
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,165    1,962 
  Retained deficit   (151,504)   (152,482)
   Total Shareholders' Equity   43,510    43,329 
  Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries   6,053    6,053 
  Total Equity   49,563    49,382 
          
          
   Total Liabilities and Equity  $525,641   $516,979 
          
  See Notes to March 31, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
          

 

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
For three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
        
        
    Three Months ended March 31,
      2021   2020 
 Revenues    
        
  Net premiums earned $4,985  $3,828 
  Fee income  3,286   3,166 
  Net change in fair value of credit derivatives  -   2 
  Net investment income  97   500 
  Net realized gains on investments  39   207 
  Fair value adjustment  -   (558)
  Other income  33   - 
        
   Total revenues  8,440   7,145 
        
 Expenses    
  Losses and loss adjustment expenses  2,724   1,704 
  Acquisition expenses  1,776   1,283 
  Operating expenses  2,485   3,857 
  Other expense  -   523 
  Interest expense  451   451 
        
   Total expenses  7,436   7,818 
        
        
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 1,004  $ (673)
  Income tax (expense)  (26)  (164)
        
Net income (loss) before dividends  978   (837)
  Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary  -   - 
        
        
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 978  $ (837)
        
        
 Net income (loss) per common share:    
 Basic $20.81  $(18.10)
 Diluted  20.81   (17.97)
        
 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:    
 Basic  46,979   46,214 
 Diluted  46,979   46,554 
        
 See Notes to March 31, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com 
        

 

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.     
      
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT    
      
(dollars in thousands)March 31, 2021
 Net Income Available to Common ShareholdersNet Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of InvestmentsNet Change in Fair Value of Credit DerivativesFair Value AdjustmentsOperating Income
Property and casualty:     
      
Net premiums earned$4,986    $4,986 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (2,724)    (2,724)
Acquisition expenses (1,776)    (1,776)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income 486     486 
      
Fee income 3,286     3,286 
Operating expenses (2,277)    (2,277)
Income tax (26)    (26)
Property and casualty 1,469  -  -  -  1,469 
      
Financial guaranty:     
      
Net premiums earned -     - 
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives -     - 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses -     - 
Acquisition expenses -     - 
Operating expenses -     - 
Financial guaranty -  -  -  -  - 
      
Corporate and Investing     
      
Net investment income 97     97 
Net realized gain/(loss) 39  (39)   - 
Operating expenses (209)    (209)
Interest expense (451)    (451)
Other income, net of other expense 33     33 
Corporate and investing (491) (39) -  -  (530)
      
Group total$978 $(39)$- $- $939 
      
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.     
      
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT    
      
(dollars in thousands)March 31, 2020
 Net Income Available to Common ShareholdersNet Realized (Gain)/Loss on Sales of InvestmentsNet Change in Fair Value of Credit DerivativesFair Value AdjustmentsOperating Income
Property and casualty:     
      
Net premiums earned$3,831    $3,831 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (2,123)    (2,123)
Acquisition expenses (1,285)    (1,285)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income 423     423 
      
Fee income 3,166     3,166 
Operating expenses (3,142)    (3,142)
Amortization expense -     - 
Income tax (164)    (164)
Property and casualty 283  -  -  -  283 
      
Financial guaranty:     
      
Net premiums earned (3)   193  190 
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 2   (2)  - 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 418    (889) (471)
Acquisition expenses 2    (24) (22)
Operating expenses (103)    (103)
Financial guaranty 316  -  (2) (720) (406)
      
Corporate and Investing     
      
Net investment income 500     500 
Net realized gain/(loss) 207  (207)   - 
Fair value adjustment (558)   558  - 
Operating expenses (613)    (613)
Interest expense (451)    (451)
Other income, net of other expense (521)    (521)
Corporate and investing (1,436) (207) -  558  (1,085)
      
Group total$(837)$(207)$(2)$(162)$(1,208)
      