Giga-tronics Reports an 11% Increase in Fiscal 2021 Revenue

DUBLIN, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB: GIGA) (the “Company”) today reported results for the fourth fiscal quarter and year ended March 27, 2021.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 versus Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

Revenue grew 5% to $2.7 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended March 27, 2021, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Microsource filter revenue grew 54% to $2.5 million versus $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 which was primarily due to the impact of the mandated shutdown in March 2020 which caused approximately $800,000 in anticipated revenue to shift into fiscal year 2021. RADAR and Electronic Warfare (“RADAR/EW”) test revenue was $0.2 million versus $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to lower than anticipated customer orders.

Gross profit improved by 17% to $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 from $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 mainly due to increased revenue and improved gross margins in the Microsource filter business.

Engineering expenses increased 33% primarily due to an increase in R&D personnel and consulting costs in connection with the development efforts of RADAR/EW test products.

SG&A expenses increased by 22% due to increased personnel related expenses including higher salaries and incentive compensation, higher non-cash share-based compensation costs, and one-time legal expenses associated with an abandoned effort to acquire a developer of sole source products for the Microsource segment from a third party.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to ($0.8) million or ($0.23) per basic share compared to a net loss of ($0.7) million or ($0.54) per basic share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 primarily due to higher operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, share-based compensation, depreciation, and amortization) was a loss of ($0.6) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a loss of ($0.4) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Full Year Fiscal 2021 versus Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Revenue for the fiscal year ended March 27, 2021 grew 11% to $13.1 million compared to $11.8 million in fiscal year 2020. Microsource filter revenue in fiscal year 2021 increased to $9.4 million versus $8.2 million in fiscal 2020, which was primarily due to the impact of the mandated shutdown caused by the COVID pandemic in March 2020 as described above. Radar/EW test revenue increased to $3.7 million versus $3.5 million in fiscal 2020 primarily due to new product introductions for military range applications including pilot training and field testing.

Gross profit in fiscal year 2021 improved by 8% to $4.9 million due primarily to the 11% increase in total revenue.

Engineering expenses for fiscal year 2021 increased 39% primarily due to an increase in R&D personnel and consulting expenses supporting the development of new RADAR/EW test products including the COMPASS products and the Threat Emulation System (“TEmS”) products for military range applications.

SG&A expenses for fiscal year 2021 increased by 12% primarily due to higher personnel costs, as well as legal and consulting costs as a result of an abandoned effort to acquire a developer of sole source products for the Microsource segment from a third party as described above.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for fiscal year 2021 was ($0.4) million or ($0.15) per basic share, compared to a loss of ($2.0) million or ($1.64) per basic share for fiscal year 2020. Net loss for fiscal 2021 includes a one-time gain of $791,000 related to the forgiveness of the Company’s PPP loan and accrued interest which originated during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Net loss in fiscal 2020 includes a one-time, non-cash expense of ($1.2) million or ($1.01) per basic share related to a cumulative deemed dividend in connection with the Company’s issuance of common shares in exchange for Series E preferred shares.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2021 was $311,000 compared to $185,000 for fiscal year 2020.

John Regazzi, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Although our RADAR/EW test revenue increased slightly in fiscal 2021, revenue was lower than initially anticipated due to the continued impact of the pandemic in fiscal 2021. During fiscal 2021 however, we made significant progress with our TEmS solution moving beyond the laboratory environment and pursuing and winning opportunities for open-air range applications for air-crew training and air-to-ground missile testing. We believe the Giga-tronics TEmS solution is very competitive in this market segment due to its lower price point, smaller size and relative ease of use. Our early success in applications for air-crew training and air-to-ground missile testing leads us to believe that we can grow our market share faster in this segment compared to laboratory settings.”

Lutz Henckels, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer stated, “The 2021 fiscal year was characterized by operational and supply chain challenges related to the continuance of the pandemic, but we’re seeing many positive signs across our customer base as a result of the lifting of COVID-related travel restrictions, various military base re-openings and the resumption of in person meetings with both our existing customers and potential customers. We’re encouraged by the interest and orders we’ve seen for our TEmS solution in fiscal 2021 and we’re optimistic that we’ll receive follow-on orders related to on-range air-crew training and field testing throughout the country, driving growth in the EW test business in fiscal 2022.”

GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share data) March 27, 2021 March 28 ,2020 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 736 $ 657 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3 and $8, respectively 801 932 Inventories, net 3,601 3,261 Prepaid expenses 100 107 Unbilled receivable 1,120 2,102 Total current assets 6,358 7,059 Property and equipment, net 455 508 Right-of-use asset 865 1,183 Other long-term assets 169 176 Total assets $ 7,847 $ 8,926 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,044 $ 803 Loans payable, net of discounts and issuance costs 683 1,320 Accrued payroll and benefits 446 300 Deferred revenue 7 159 Lease obligations 445 426 Other current liabilities 279 364 Total current liabilities 2,904 3,372 Other non-current liabilities 6 119 Long term lease obligations 690 1,135 Total liabilities 3,600 4,626 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock; no par value: 1,000,000 Authorized shares — — Series A convertible preferred stock: 250,000 shares designated;

0 shares issued and outstanding at March 27, 2021 and March 28, 2020 Series B, C, D convertible preferred stock: 19,500 designated shares;

17,782 shares issued and outstanding at March 27, 2021 and March 28, 2020; (liquidation preference of $3,367 at March 27, 2021 and March 28, 2020) 2,745 2,745 Series E convertible preferred stock: 100,000 designated shares;

9,200 shares issued and outstanding at March 27, 2021 and March 28, 2020; (liquidation preference of $345 at March 27, 2021 and March 28, 2020) 177 177 Common stock; no par value; Authorized – 13,333,333 shares;

2,635,856 shares issued and outstanding at March 27, 2021 and March 28, 2020 32,306 31,952 Accumulated deficit (30,981 ) (30,574 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,247 4,300 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,847 $ 8,926



