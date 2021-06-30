ION announces new appointments to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the election of Mr. Mark Doran and Mr. Gary Pittman to its Board of Directors, effective June 28, 2021. Each was also appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board.



Mr. Doran brings over 30 years of experience as a banker and private equity executive to ION. He is the Founder of Taft Point Capital, which invests in early and growth phase private companies. He also provides board level advice on strategic change and organization development. Previously, as a partner at the private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co., he participated in fourteen transactions, investing approximately $1 billion of equity, which returned approximately $3 billion. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Premier Brands Group (formerly Nine West Holdings) and of Surfacide, LLC, a manufacturer of UV-C hard surface disinfection systems. Mr. Doran holds a B.A. in Economics from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.

Mr. Pittman has over 30 years of corporate experience, including executive experience in the multi-client seismic data library business, and has advised both public and private companies in the energy and chemicals industries. Presently he is a Managing Director in Opportune’s Restructuring practice. Prior to joining Opportune, Gary served as CFO for Geokinetics Inc. Mr. Pittman has served as Chief Financial Officer of several public and private companies in various sectors, and has significant experience in mergers and acquisitions, divestments, IPOs, lease and project finance, and debt restructurings. Mr. Pittman earned his B.A. and M.B.A. from the University of Oklahoma.

Each of Mr. Doran and Mr. Pittman were appointed by the holder of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock, in accordance with the recently completed restructuring transactions. (The holder is the trustee under the indenture governing the Company’s 8.00% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2025.)

“On behalf of ION and our Board of Directors, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mark and Gary,” said Jay Lapeyre, Chairman of the Board. “Both gentlemen bring investment expertise, financial acumen and leadership experience to the team. Their knowledge and guidance will be valuable as we continue to navigate the current challenging macroeconomic backdrop and accelerate diversification into new markets.”

